Tourism list features Angola, Auburn, Blue Gate
INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana has unveiled the first two installments of its 20 IN 20 tourism list. The agency will reveal 20 lists of 20 must-see, must-do Indiana experiences throughout the year.
In northeast Indiana, the cities of Auburn and Angola and Blue Gate Restaurant of Shipshewana appear on the first two lists, both released on New Year’s Day.
“The first list celebrates our small towns and communities,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “We want you to experience the hospitality and charm in one of Indiana’s small towns.”
“Home to four epic car museums and a history of making amazing automobiles, Auburn draws car lovers from around the world,” the list says in its description of DeKalb County’s seat.
“Named by USA Today as one of America’s Best Historic Small Towns, Angola is an incredible place full of history, shopping and fun. Visit nearby Pokagon State Park for year-round adventure!” the list adds about Steuben County’s largest city.
Describing Blue Gate Restaurant of Shipshewana, the list says: “Enjoy a warm and inviting atmosphere, great home-style cooking, friendly service and all the baked goods your heart desires. The Blue Gate Restaurant’s famous home-style Amish favorites are served up in beautiful downtown Shipshewana.”
Veterans, first-times take annual polar plunge
HAMILTON — As first-timers awaited their rush into Hamilton Lake’s icy water on New Year’s Eve, they could take comfort that others lining the beach had survived the experience for a quarter-century.
Judy Bireley of Hamilton Lake and Fort Wayne wore a hat proclaiming that Tuesday marked her 25th time joining the annual Jack D. Gibson Polar Bear Plunge.
Troy Gibson also was counting 25 years at Hamilton Lake in the event that was named for his late father in 2011. The Hamilton Lions Club sponsors the plunge to raise money for scholarships awarded to students of Hamilton and Garrett high schools.
An estimated 120 people followed Gibson into the lake.
“It burned — a good burn,” rookie plunger Kelly Beakas said after emerging from the bay alongside S.R. 1.
Precipitation falls just short of Angola record
ANGOLA — The record for annual precipitation remains firmly in the grasp of 1950 for another year.
But 2019 gave it a heck of a try, coming up about 2 inches short with a late December rain event that needed a couple more inches to knock 1950 off its pedestal.
Angola’s annual record for precipitation is 52.48 inches. In 2019, Angola came up just shy of that mark with 50.30 inches of rain, snow, ice and everything else that counts as precipitation.
“Yes, we had a wet year, especially June and July which had a combined rainfall of just over 12.5 inches. I’m glad we didn’t break the precipitation record. We don’t want or need that amount of water,” said Tim Tyler, Angola’s official weather observer for the National Weather Service.
New Auburn mayor takes oath, outlines goals
AUBURN — Mike Ley became the new mayor of Auburn on New Year’s Day, after taking his oath of office Tuesday in DeKalb Circuit Court.
Ley spoke about his plans for his four-year term as mayor. Since the election, he has been meeting with consulting and engineering firms to prepare for taking office.
“In January, I’m fully intending to ink the contract for engineering and architectural services on the Community Commons restrooms, with the goal in mind of having those restrooms available Labor Day,” Ley said. He has proposed a pavilion with restrooms in the 200 block of East 7th Street for use during major community events, such as the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival on Labor Day weekend.
He also has proposed a Community Bridge project to install a former railroad bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street, connecting the downtown area to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on the east side of the creek.
Waterloo officials look for progress in 2020
WATERLOO — Town officials of Waterloo are looking forward to 2020 after taking their oaths of office Monday morning in a ceremony at the historic Waterloo Depot.
Two new elected officials began their terms of office — Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski and Councilman Josh Caudill. Both were elected Nov. 5.
“I think we’ve got some exciting things going on” in the year ahead, said Council President David Bolton, who was reelected.
The town will complete phase one of Veterans Park on the town’s south side, where construction began last fall.
The town will extend the Auburn-Waterloo Trail from its current ending at the south town limit, stretching it northward to Walnut Street. Bolton also hopes to see redevelopment of the main downtown block, which the town has acquired from private owners.
Hartman to preside over DeKalb commissioners
AUBURN — William Hartman will preside over DeKalb County Commissioners meetings in 2020.
The three-member board of commissioners elected Hartman in a meeting Monday at the courthouse in Auburn.
Hartman is completing his first year as a commissioner. Outgoing President Don Grogg said next year will allow Hartman to learn his role with guidance from Grogg and fellow Commissioner Jackie Rowan. Both Grogg and Rowan will retire at the end of 2020.
Commissioners reject unpopular zoning change
LAGRANGE — A change in ordinances that govern storage buildings and garages built on back lots that ring many LaGrange County lake properties was soundly defeated by a 3-0 vote at Monday morning’s LaGrange County Commissioners meeting.
The decision pleased more than three dozen lake residents who filled the meeting room.
The proposal, part of a package of 21 proposed changes to LaGrange County’s zoning ordinances, was wildly unpopular with residents of local lakes. It would have limited the size of those backlot buildings to a single story and would have prohibited plumbing within those buildings.
Commissioner Terry Martin said after the meeting he had received almost 100 telephone calls after a Dec. 16 public hearing on those changes asking him to vote no on the proposed change to the back lot buildings.
“I only got two calls in favor of the proposal,” Martin said.
Angola mayor to focus on childcare, arts
ANGOLA — The new year promises to be full of projects in and around Angola, says Mayor Richard Hickman.
“We’re always trying to improve quality of life in our community,” he said. “It makes the years very exciting.”
Hickman, who won a fifth full term in office in November, said some of the focus for 2020 will continue on working with area groups to continue figuring out the childcare issue the community faces.
The Mayor’s Arts Council will be more active coming into 2020, said Hickman, doing more arts in the community.
