ANGOLA — Altars, or ofrendas, have been built in a few downtown Angola locations for those wishing to place pictures or other small mementos in honor of deceased loved ones as part of the celebration for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
The non-religious holiday has been celebrated in the Latin American culture for hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years and is not a sad time but instead a joyful celebration.
It takes place over two days, with Nov. 1 being a day of celebrating the lives of children that have passed on and Nov. 2 being a day to celebrate the adults that have died.
This is the second year for altars in downtown Angola.
Angola City Planner Vivian Likes said in 2018, she and her intern, Michelle Gudiel, now a freshman at Indiana University, wanted to set up an altar. Together the two set one up at Caleo Café.
Likes said cafe owner Irene Ulbrich handed them the keys and asked them to lock up when they were finished. She was all for the altar and trusted Likes and Gudiel completely with the work and the café, even leaving them drinks and snacks for the evening.
Gudiel made paper marigolds, an important flower for Day of the Dead altars, and the two put a lot of love and time into making the altar something beautiful.
This year, the Downtown Angola Coalition along with several downtown merchants have worked together to celebrate the growing Latin American culture and the growing diversity in the community by offering altars at Caleo Café, Sassafras and Sage, Mitchell’s Mens Wear and the Brokaw Movie House.
For Likes and Ulbrich, who both have Latin American heritage, Day of the Dead is something important and this project was a good way to get more people involved and asking questions to learn more about the holiday.
When talking to other businesses about altars, Mitch Davis of Mitchell’s Mens Wear spoke up and said one could be built in his business.
“It is a way to honor Maria’s father,” Davis said. His wife, Maria, placed a photo of her late father on the altar, which can be seen walking past the downtown business. “I am glad to help,” he said.
Along with having an altar at the Brokaw Movie House, there will be special showings on Nov. 1 of the 2017 Disney animated film “Coco” at noon and 3 p.m.
Theater Manager David Benson said they will be offering tickets at a discounted rate for the film which has been brought back to the theater for the special showings only.
The showtimes, Benson said, work to not interfere with other films showing at the theater the rest of the evening.
At the movie, the Downtown Angola Coalition will have stickers with sugar skulls on them and Likes will be passing out handmade bracelets she made. There will also be coloring pages.
The altar at Sassafras and Sage has sugar skulls, flowers and other artwork created by clients at RISE, which provides skills and employment training for disabled adults in northeastern Indiana.
To place something in memory of a loved one on any of the altars, stop in or contact one of the business owners.
