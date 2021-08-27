KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Steuben County fugitive Cody A. Dunithan, 26, was located and taken into custody in Kalamazoo, Michigan, late Wednesday evening by the Kalamazoo police.
The Steuben Circuit Court had issued an arrest warrant on Monday charging Dunithan with one count of Level 6 felony auto theft and three counts of class A misdemeanor theft in connection with the series of thefts that occurred around the Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake areas at the end of July.
Dunithan was booked Wednesday night at the Kalamazoo County Jail on his outstanding Michigan arrest warrant and will soon be extradited back to Steuben County to face his Indiana theft charges, said information from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
