Orland man arrested on two charges
ANGOLA — Timothy W. Henderson, 53, of the 4000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, was arrested at home on Thursday morning on a misdemeanor charge of intimidation and a felony charge of battery against a public safety official.
A no-contact order was issued by the Steuben County courts prohibiting any contact with the alleged victim if Henderson is able to post bond for his release from Steuben County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.