ANGOLA — An Angola teen who was a juvenile when an incident occurred has now been charged as an adult in a battery incident that took place in Commons Park in May.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Darion L. Hunter, 18, has been waived into adult court for his involvement with the beating of a man on May 15 when he was 17.
He and Reginald DeBrae Smith, 18, Angola, have been charged with Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
On Monday, Hunter was also charged with a single count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
On May 15 at about 4:20 p.m., the two restrained and beat a man near the Selman Timberframe Pavilion, said a probable cause affidavit prepared by Angola Police Detective Brittany Otis.
Smith and Hunter got into a verbal altercation with the man, who was lying on a park bench along the trail between the Timberframe and Angola Middle School.
Court records said the three became involved in a physical altercation. At some point, Smith restrained the victim on the ground, pinning him with his knees while Hunter punched the man several times in the abdomen/ribcage area, court records said.
Later Hunter started hitting the victim in the head with large rocks.
The victim sustained many lacerations that required many stitches to close.
In a statement provided to Otis, Smith said the physical altercation began when the victim approached them after he thought Smith and Hunter were talking about him.
Through the course of her investigation, Otis was able to obtain a video of the incident that was taken by another juvenile who witnessed the incident. She also was able to collect information through Snap Chat messages from a number of individuals who were either witnesses to the event or had knowledge of it.
Smith was arraigned in Steuben Superior Court on May 22. Anthony Kraus was appointed as his legal counsel.
He is facing an Oct. 26 jury trial.
Hunter has bonded out of jail. He will have an initial hearing in Steuben Superior Court on July 24.
The penalty for a Level 5 felony is 1-6 years in prison and a possible fine of $10,000.
