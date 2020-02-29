AUBURN — With about 10 days remaining in this year’s short session, three northeast Indiana legislators met Saturday with constituents to discuss a variety of topics in the Auburn City Council chambers.
The event, sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, brought together Sens. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, with about 35 people for a two-hour discussion and question-and-answer session.
Topics included legislative activities, drugs, the corona virus and virtual schools.
Drugs
Smaltz has led a statewide campaign to address the impact of methamphetamine.
When questioned by an audience member if his bill has had unintended consequences of the rise other drugs, including heroin, Smaltz said the purpose of his bill was to tackle the meth problem.
“The goal of that bill was to eliminate meth labs. That’s what we were trying to do,” Smaltz said. “We had 458 kids that were taken out of meth lab homes in 2015. We had 16 last year. That was to get them out of those hell-holes where they were coming out and testing positive for methamphetamine.
“There’s always going to be somebody that fills in the vacuum on the back end,” he said. “Police are specifically designed to handle crime. What we had with meth labs was there was no chance or very little chance to interact with the criminal.
“Everything they did until they got to their house was legal. If you bought one precursor here, another here and another here, you didn’t commit any crime.
“Heroin’s bad, but it’s really the fentanyl,” Smaltz said. “That’s really bad because what they’re doing is spiking heroin with fentanyl.
“We’ve always had a drug problem. We’re always going to fight the drug problem of today, we’re going to think about what the drug problem of tomorrow is going to be, but you have to address it piece by piece.”
Education
While Kruse said he would favor an increase in school complexity funding in next year’s budget cycle, he also wants to increase teacher salaries.
“I think any teacher in Indiana ought to get $40,000 or more starting pay,” he said. “The statewide average, I think teachers got a $2,000 pay raise, and I’d like to see that continue.”
Smaltz said he was neutral on the issue. “I’d have to see the proof in the pudding,” he said. “Is raising the complexity the right thing to do or is raising the per-student funding the right thing to do? I’ll say I’m neutral until I see what data comes in that convinces me one way or another.”
“We have to address it in such a way that we don’t short-change the rural areas,” Glick said. “If we send all the money to where the largest concentration of kids are, they’re going to end up with $10,000 and $15,000 per kid in their school systems and we’re going to get the short end of things once again.
“To address the complexity issues, we have to make sure we provide the kind of education that’s going to attract additional people or retain the people we have or they’re going to move to areas that provide the services they desire, and that includes good schools, good teachers and the opportunities for their children to excel,” she added.
“There’s 6.5 million people in the state of Indiana, and they’re all clamoring for the same dollars.”
Coronavirus
“What I’ve seen is rapidly-evolving,” Smaltz said of a Centers for Disease Control report about the disease, also known as COVID-19.
What isn’t yet known is if food and products coming from China can carry the virus. Can animals carry it? How can it be prevented? he questioned.
“It seems to be a very similar process to how we handle influenza; wash your hands, cough into your elbow or a tissue and throw it away,” he said. “What it really feels like to me is they don’t know.”
The state Department of Health released a plan this week, Kruse said, and a professor at Butler University is reported to be working on a vaccine, but development and getting the vaccine to the public will take time.
“It’s a potentially big problem for us,” he said.
“Speaking from the health care sector, we have confidence in our emergency preparedness, not only at the state but the local level on what we’re doing,” said Tasha Eicher, President of Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“Right now, the message needs to be that the flu is killing more people, and more people are being diagnosed with the flu than this coronavirus,” she continued. “We have 63 million positive flu cases.
She repeated the prevention methods, then said, “Truly, if we stay focused, influenza is more concerning than the coronavirus.”
Glick said the problem has been politicized.
“This is a serious concern, but I think the media is so concentrated on this and they’re dragging it into politics where it doesn’t need to be,” Glick said. “We can stampede the financial markets and we can stampede people into panic when, in fact, there’s some reasonable steps being taken and that we can take to protect ourselves, protect the state and protect our country.”
State reserves
Indiana can hold a certain percentage in savings — thought to be 11% or 13% of its budget — which helps the state maintain a AAA bond rating, Kruse said. That helps local government save on interest rates for projects.
Last year, the state took $150 million from its reserves and put it into teacher retirement, Smaltz said. Another $258 million went to the Department of Child Services.
“Our Medicaid funding may be hit very severely if we can’t get medicine to individuals who are dependent on it or the state of Indiana,” Glick said as a potential impact of the coronavirus. “That may be an avenue where the reserves are going to be hit. We don’t know that, and we can’t anticipate that until we see what happens with regards to the whole impact of this virus.
Utility billing
Smaltz co-authored a bill that has passed the House that would require utility providers — including municipalities — to contract with a tenant, not a landlord.
Butler Mayor Mike Hartman and Waterloo Town Manager Pam Howard said their communities have issues with high percentages of renters, some who move, leaving behind unpaid utility bills.
Smaltz called his bill a matter of “leveling the playing field. … If they’re not paying their rent, they’re probably not paying their utilities either. If a municipality wants to provide a utility service, they need to be responsible for their customer.
“I’m not sure that it’s an enormous, overwhelming problem,” he added. “What happens is when there’s bad debt, it goes back over the ratepayer. All of us pay that.”
Large utility companies don’t eat defaults, they pass it along to the rest of their customer base.
“I think it’s a fairness issue, and that’s why I support that bill,” Smaltz said.
Waterloo has a 50% rental rate with and requires landlords to have the utilities in their name, Howard said.
“You would not be able to make them be responsible for a ratepayer’s bill,” if the legislation passes, Smaltz said.
“Don’t you see that’s putting more of a burden on cities, especially a small city like Butler where 30 percent of our housing is rental?” Hartman asked. “If this passes, we’re probably going to have to raise water bills or go to a higher deposit.”
Virtual schools
One audience question touched on how virtual charter schools could be regulated to prevent future misuses of taxpayer money.
That question stemmed from a Indiana State Board of Accounts report last week that two virtual charter schools, authorized by Daleville Community Schools, inflated their enrollment figures and misspent $47 million in taxpayer dollars — possibly more. Those virtual charter schools were closed in September.
Kruse said Indiana has one of the best charter school laws in the nation.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get the money back,” he said. “We have excellent laws. We’ve had charter schools for 15-20 years, and this is the first bad case.”
Audience member Noah Smith asked why House Bill 1006, which would have required more accountability of virtual charter schools, did not advance out of committee.
“(The author of the bill) was trying to put that in as a second reading amendment because he didn’t get a hearing, so that was the main reason it was defeated,” Kruse said. “There were a lot of other onerous things in that particular amendment and the original bill that went beyond what was needed.”
“Because this report came so late in the legislative session, we didn’t bring new legislation forward because we’re not sure what all they’ve done until the investigation is complete,” Glick said.
“How many virtual schools should we have our support?” Smith asked.
“Many of the rural schools can’t employ or secure the services of teachers who do the advanced math courses or science technology courses so they use the virtual schools to supplement,” Glick said.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board member Larry Getts believes virtual schools have a purpose and will continue to grow.
“We’re offering a French IV class,” he stated. “We can’t go out and get a teacher that’s capable of teaching French IV. That’s why we’re doing it virtually.”
He thanked the Legislature for voting to hold school districts harmless from ILEARN and decoupling teachers from the test scores.
“Where we have trouble with the virtual schools and the private schools is the unlevel playing field, especially the financial accountability piece,” Getts said.
He asked if there was a possibility of addressing that in next year’s legislative session.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to require accountability from the schools,” Smaltz said. “It’s going to be how do they decouple school numbers from the church numbers? I want to make sure those voucher dollars are going for school, not for church.”
Michindoh drilling
The state of Ohio has allowed Artesian of Pioneer, Ohio, to drill wells into the Michindoh aquifer that includes parts of northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan, to provide water for communities near Toledo.
“As we understand it, as they put in a bigger well, they also have to have smaller wells in close proximity where they can do daily readings to see what effect there is on the water table,” Glick said.
“We can, as the state of Indiana, make certain requests and demands on the state of Ohio. It was their division, similar to our Indiana Department of Environmental Management, that granted their right to drill,” she added. “If it shows the water table has dropped too drastically, we’ve been assured that the state of Ohio will step in, and the cost will be paid by the individual that is drilling.”
