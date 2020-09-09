ANGOLA — John Patton, assistant professor in Trine University’s Jim and Joan Bock Department of Biomedical Engineering, was recently honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award presented annually by the university’s Christian Campus House.
The award, which is voted on by the Christian Campus House senior class, was scheduled to be presented during the organization’s annual banquet on March 28. The banquet was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the organization presented the award to Patton during its regular Tuesday Night Worship on Sept. 8.
“Dr. Patton challenges you to not only be a good student, but inspires you to be a good person,” said Ashley Hale, a biomedical engineering student who graduated with the class of 2020. “He always encourages us to see the beauty in things around us and teaches about more than cells and tissues, but about the grit and passion it takes to be successful. He is also invests in his students’ lives, not just with encouraging words, but by actions, such as going ice skating with us, being our special guest at BME Thanksgiving, hosting a cookout for all the BMEs, and supporting his students by attending events.”
Patton joined Trine in 2014 after a long career in industry and research, serving with companies such as Phillips Petroleum, Exxon and GlycoMimetics Corporation.
He holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Rice University, a Master of Science in chemical engineering from New Mexico State University, and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan.
Christian Campus House seeks to help Trine University better the student community as a whole by creating a ministry that serves their spiritual needs.
