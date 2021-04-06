HAMILTON — The Hamilton Parks and Recreation Board is bringing back summer recreation programs for 2021 to get children outside, active and learning new activities.
Each event is free of charge for the participants but do require a registration form, available at the Hamilton Town Hall starting April 15. Each program is first-come, first-served as many have limited space for participants. It is not required to be a Hamilton resident to sign up and participate.
Programs begin in June and are scheduled through the end of July and include everything from golf camp, culinary arts lessons, dance classes and more. Programs are held at several places in town including Cold Springs, Gnagy Park, the fire station, the downtown beach, Fish Creek Trail, the Town Hall and Hamilton Community Schools.
The program schedule is as follows:
June 7-11
• Golf Camp, Cold Springs. 8:30-9:30 a.m. ages 5-9, 9:30-11 a.m. for ages 10 and up, limit 12 participants per section
• Culinary Arts, Hamilton Fire Dept., 8:15-9:15 a.m., ages 5-12, limit 15
June 14-18
• Woodworking, Gnagy Park, 8-11 a.m., ages 8-12, limit 15
• Fishing Lessons, Downtown Beach, 9-10 a.m., ages 5-10, limit 10
June 21-25
• Pickleball Camp, Gnagy Park, 8-9 a.m., ages 5-9 and 9-10:30 a.m. ages 10 and up, limit 12 participants per section
• Build a Rocket, Hamilton Town Hall, 8-11 a.m., ages 9 and over, limit 20
June 28-July 2
• Soccer Camp, Hamilton Community Schools, 8-9 a.m. for grades Kindergarten-Third, 9-10 a.m. for grades 4-6, and 10-11 a.m. for grades 7-12
• Youth Swim Lessons, Downtown Beach, 4:30-5 p.m. level one with adult, 5-5:30 p.m. level two limited to 6 participants, 5:30-6 p.m. level three limited to eight participants, 6-6:30 level four limited to 10 participants
July 5-9
• Basketball Camp, Gnagy Park, 8:15-9 a.m., grades kindergarten-second limited to 15 participants, 9-10 a.m. grades 3-6 with no limit on participants, 10-11 a.m. grades 6 and up, no limit on participants
• Advanced Rocket Class, Town Hall, 8-11 a.m., open to previous rocket attendees
July 12-16
• Tennis Camp, Gnagy Park, 8:30-9:30 a.m. grades K-2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. grades 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. grades 6 and up
• Backyard Sports, Gnagy Park, 9-9:45 a.m. grades 3-4 limited to 10, 9:45-10:45 a.m. ages 5-6 no limit, 10:45-11:45 a.m. ages 7 and up no limit
July 19-23
• Story and a Craft, Gnagy Park, 9-9:45 a.m. ages 3-4 limit 10, 9:45-10:45 ages 5-6 no limit, 10:45-11:45 a.m. ages 7 and up no limit
• Karate Class, Fish Creek Trail, 11-11:30 a.m. ages 5-15, no limit
July 26-30
• Sewing Class, Gnagy Park, 10-11 a.m., ages 10-12, limit 10
• Dance Class, Fish Creek Trail, 8:15-9 a.m. ages 3-5 limit 15, 9:15-10:15 ages 6-12, limit 15
For more information visit hamiltonindiana.org, follow @HamiltonIndiana on Facebook or call 488-3607, ext. 1000.
