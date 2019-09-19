BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community Schools will be holding an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs within the Prairie Heights attendance area that are home-schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Prairie Heights Community School Corporation administration office, 0305 S. 1150E, LaGrange.
