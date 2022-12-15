FREMONT — A 15-year-old male has been arrested and school safety protocols had to be activated at Fremont High School and Angola High School after police received information that there was a threat to commit a school shooting locally on Thursday.
The 15-year-old was apprehended Thursday afternoon at Fremont High School by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School.
On its Facebook page, Fremont Community Schools said there wasn’t any credible threat, “but we take all threats seriously.”
After a school resource officer from the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a citizen and a social media posting threated to shoot up a Steuben County school, Angola High School and Fremont High School took precautions, police said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County activated their school safety protocols and the Sheriff’s SRO contacted Sheriff’s detectives to launch an investigation into the alleged threatening message.
In a message sent out to parents via text on Thursday night, MSD administration said, “Please know that all MSD of Steuben County schools are safe and we look forward to seeing everyone at school tomorrow morning.”
Through investigative efforts, sheriff’s detectives were able to quickly identify the person who communicated the threat and determine he was a student at Fremont High School.
Fremont Community Schools administration was notified and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the high school along with Fremont Police.
Upon arriving at Fremont High School, the school safety protocols were activated and the 15-yea old was located without incident.
It was quickly determined that there were no firearms or any active threat inside the school.
Fremont Police requested that the Sheriff’s Office handle the investigation and the 15-year-old was taken into custody by Sheriff’s detectives and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview with his parents present.
Following an interview with Sheriff’s detectives, the student was referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation for an allegation of delinquency.
The alleged delinquent act, if committed by an adult, would have been intimidation, a Level 5 felony. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and additional acts of juvenile delinquency may be sought.
The student was not incarcerated in a juvenile facility due to the level of the offense, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson. The student was turned over to the custody of his parents.
