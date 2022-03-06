Judge rules in Auburn mayor’s favor over utility board
AUBURN — After months of back and forth and mixed words between Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and the Auburn Common Council, a special judge ruled in Ley’s favor, stopping the council’s formation of a utility service board within the City of Auburn.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee said the council — which formed a utility service board earlier this year to oversee several city departments — cannot do so.
In his ruling, Fee wrote “This court concludes that under Indiana law, a mayor has exclusive authority to appoint, oversee and terminate department heads.” The ruling applies to Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services.
Former Congressman presented with Sagamore of the Wabash
FORT WAYNE — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder has been honored as a Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The award honors Souder’s work as northeast Indiana’s congressman from 1995-2010. The large, framed certificate says a Sagamore exhibits “humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council and inspiration in leadership.”
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, requested the designation for Souder and said approval is rare for the state’s highest award.
“I very much appreciated Martin arranging this,” Souder, 71, said at the Feb. 26 presentation. “It’s a great honor to get one of those. I never really viewed myself quite as a Sagamore, but I talk enough.”
“He deserves the recognition for all the work he did in Congress for northeast Indiana,” Carbaugh said, when he presented the award at Souder’s home in southwest Fort Wayne.
“He fought for the VA and veterans in our military, and that means so much to me,” Carbaugh said. “He always surrounded himself with great staff. Many have gone on to serve in various capacities throughout government very successfully.”
The Sagamore award comes as Souder is undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, discovered in mid-January.
Developers of a proposed sports park suedNOBLESVILLE — Developers who are planning to create a sports park at the former Auburn Auction Park south of Auburn are being sued by officials at a sports complex north of Indianapolis.
According to KPC Media Group’s news partner, WANE-TV, officials at Grand Park Fieldhouse claim former employee Rod Sinn leaked confidential information and deceived others by over-stating his role in the sports facility’s success.
Sinn now is president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, which plans to open its complex in Auburn. Sinn was president of operations for Grand Park Fieldhouse, which is located on the 400-acre Grand Park complex, in Westfield from July 2015 to July 2016.
The lawsuit was filed earlier in February in Hamilton County. Grand Park officials claim Sinn has been using knowledge of their financial information and business plan to attract third parties to invest in the Auburn project, violating a non-disclosure agreement.
Sinn and Auburn Sports Group have since filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Trine Big Man on Campus event raises over $24,000
ANGOLA — The Theta Phi Alpha sorority at Trine University raised $24,347.18 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at this year’s Big Man on Campus event.
Caleb Kruse, a mechanical engineering major representing the Christian Campus House, was crowned Big Man on Campus. Lance Williamson, a civil engineering major representing student government, was awarded Mr. Pink Ribbon, the contestant chosen by the other competitors for showing the most enthusiasm and sportsmanship during BMOC week.
“In my nearly five years of being involved with Theta Phi Alpha’s Big Man on Campus event, this year’s event was by far the most impactful for me,” said Clare Danner, director of student leadership at Trine and Theta Phi Alpha alumna.
“I am so proud of all 10 of the contestants’ performances and the tireless work the Theta Phi Alpha women put into this event. It is absolutely incredible to say that a Trine student organization was able to raise over $24,000 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. BMOC 2022 made me so proud to be both a Trine and Theta Phi Alpha alumna!”
Since 2015, the event has raised $82,551.10 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Noble County approves interpreter for probation department
ALBION — Noble County Commissioners Monday gave assistant probation chief Danyel Wagner permission to sign a contract with Language Line, a company which provides language interpretive services.
The cost of the service is $0.74 per minute to talk to a Spanish language interpreter, $1.08 for other languages. Language Line provides video services for dealing with deaf people for $1.95 per minute.
When the probation department or community corrections takes on a new client, there are strict rules that must be followed to the letter. If someone doesn’t get the full picture — and the details — they could end up in violation and perhaps sent to jail.
When someone comes to probation for the first time — or any other time — and they don’t speak or understand English?
“A lot of times they don’t have an interpreter,” Wagner told the commissioners.
Through Language Line, an actual person will be able to not only translate the rules to a client, but also translate questions for the client to probation or community corrections staff.
While the majority of issues faced by the county involve Hispanic-speaking people, Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam reported occasional issues involving Burmese people who don’t have a firm grasp of the English language.
Ferguson retires after 42 years
AUBURN — In his 42 years with the DeKalb County Highway Department, Denny Ferguson has spent countless hours underneath the hoods of the county’s fleet, diagnosing whatever issue was put in front of him.
Ferguson called it a career Tuesday, retiring from the highway department. In preparation for his retirement, he has worked closely with his co-workers to share his knowledge.
Superintendent Ben Parker said Ferguson’s knowledge of the trucks and equipment will be hard to replace.
“He has been a huge asset,” Parker said. “He is going to be missed.”
No matter the weather, Parker said Ferguson was always there and ready to diagnose any issues.
Over his time in the garage, he has seen the switch from manual transmissions to automatic, sand and salt spreaders that were chain-driven are now operated by hydraulics and the ever-changing technology that has been integrated into the county’s fleet over the years.
In his career, Ferguson worked under four superintendents and one interim superintendent.
Man driving stolen car arrested after high-speed chase
ALBION — A Pleasant Lake man who allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit from Kendallville to Fort Wayne Monday afternoon eventually crashed the stolen car he was driving and was then taken into custody, police said.
Michael D. Houck, 25, of the 2900 block of South Golden Lake Road, was booked into the Noble County Jail early Monday evening by Kendallville Police on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a personal-injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.
A civilian occupant of another vehicle was transported from the scene of the crash after Houck’s car struck two other vehicles. No information on that person’s condition was available Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, a Kendallville officer observed a 2007 Toyota Corolla driving 50 mph in the area of Wayne and Riley streets in Kendallville at 4:13 p.m. Monday. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the Corolla failed to yield.
The Corolla drove across sidewalks and through a yard at one point, Waters said.
The driver of the Corolla led police down Sherman Street to Waits Road and eventually to S.R. 3. The pursuit continued southbound on S.R. 3, reaching speeds of at least 100 mph, and did not end until the crash at the intersection of Ley and Lima roads in Fort Wayne.
Houck allegedly fled from the vehicle after the crash, and was arrested following a short foot pursuit by police with the help of a good Samaritan.
Waters said the Corolla had been reported as stolen from Fort Wayne.
