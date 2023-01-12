INDIANAPOLIS — A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St..
The Hoosier Lottery announced the winning Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket matched six of six numbers for Wednesday night’s $7.8 million jackpot drawing.
Lottery officials urged people to check their tickets carefully to determine if they have the winning ticket.
When playing Hoosier Lotto, players can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1,000,000 or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing. The winning Hoosier Lotto Plus numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11 were: 8-13-24-27-34-44. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.
The ticket holder should ensure the winning ticket is kept in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.