INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses looking for workers are going to keep struggling, while workers looking for a new job should have plenty of options as Indiana's unemployment rate ticked down slightly, staying near all-time lows.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.3% in February from 2.4% in January, continuing a favorable streak that began in May 2020 coming out of the state's stay-at-home period at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate also dropped a little, decreasing to 3.8% in February from 4.0% in January.
Not only are unemployment rates historically low, more people continue to come off the sidelines and get back into the workforce.
Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 61.9% in January to 62.1% in February, falling just below the national rate of 62.3%.
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,315,890. That's still bigger than the 3.28 million labor force right before the pandemic struck.
“This is positive news for the State of Indiana,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “Unemployment fell again while private employment and labor force participation numbers both increased — a winning combination. Now we need to sustain that success long-term.”
Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 10,800 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 101,500 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,743,800, a new preliminary peak for the state. The monthly increase in jobs primarily can be attributed to:
• Professional & Business Services (+5,400)
• Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+2,900)
• Financial Activities (+1,500)
• Construction (+1,200)
Currently, there are 152,390 open job postings throughout the state. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during February was 22,901.
“With so many opportunities available, it’s a great time for those seeking to return to the workforce, or those who are already employed and desire a change, to find stable work and good wages and learn new skills,” Payne continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.