Proposed Steuben judicial center carries $27.8 million price tag
ANGOLA — The preliminary price tag for a new Steuben County judicial center came in and there was obviously some sticker shock felt during Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary estimate from Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
“I have to admit, I must be naive in my expectations. We’re obviously concerned about the bottom line,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said. “I guess the number is breathtaking to me.
Dave Jankowski of Weigand went through a detailed presentation that was provided to officials in book form. It took into consideration many variables with not only supply issues, but escalating costs. For example, for each month prior to the start of the project, costs could increase about a half of a percent per month.
Shelton asked if the price could be brought down, to which Jankowski replied, “Probably not.”
However, Jankowski did go through a number of details that could be scaled back.
Current market values are what’s driving up the cost of the project.
Jankowski said there were three things that were driving up the cost of the project: steel, roofing and mechanical and plumbing. He said steel was up 45% and roofing about 90%.
Butler, Inspiration Ministries receive housing grant
BUTLER — Plans for three new recovery houses in Butler received a huge boost recently.
On Feb. 18, the city learned it received a $600,000 Recovery Housing Program grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The grant will be used to construct three, one-story, 1,450-square-foot, modular National Alliance for Recovery Residences homes. The city made the application on behalf of Inspiration Ministries, who will operate the homes.
The total cost of the project is $700,292. Inspiration Ministries is providing a local match in the amount of $95,292 from its cash and cash equivalent fund. In addition, a $5,000 in-kind donation for environmental review labor has been provided by the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council.
The transitional homes will be owned and operated by Inspiration Ministries to provide a total of 15 NARR-certified beds for alumni residents who have successfully completed their “Plus One” recovery program.
“We were incredibly excited to get the phone call from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch,” said Inspiration Ministries president and CEO Andy Foster.
“As an organization, we know how important this initiative will be to impact the community, so I think it validated a lot of the hard work that not only Inspiration Ministries has done, but also the commitment that the City of Butler has to improvements in their city and also DeKalb County.”
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Garrett Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man who was arrested in Garrett on Wednesday is accused of shooting another man multiple times at a Fort Wayne apartment, then cutting the man’s throat after he was dead.
Weston Blakely, 23, of the 4700 block of Denome Drive, Fort Wayne, has been charged with the murder of Jonathon Jackson on Nov. 19 in the 2100 block of Point West Drive. He also has been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony that resulted in death or serious bodily injury.
Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit — in conjunction with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit, and Garrett Police Department — arrested Blakely shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in Garrett.
According to police, Blakely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allen County Jail.
East Noble to offer sports officiating class
KENDALLVILLE — High school students at East Noble will have the opportunity to learn how to officiate high school sporting events.
Starting next school year, students will be able to enroll in an officiating class as a physical education elective to learn how to officiate sports like basketball, volleyball and baseball.
The school will offer the class as a way to help address the ongoing shortage of referees and officials for high school sports across Indiana. The Indiana High School Athletic Association has partnered with the state department of education on developing a curriculum and encouraging high schools across the state to help train the next generation of sports officials.
Kathy Longenbaugh, principal of the high school, said the school already offers P.E. electives like basketball and volleyball where students learn how to play the game, but now they will include officiating which will help students learn the technicalities of the sports.
“Adding this component of officiating is part of our goal to do something that prepares students for life after high school,” she said.
Woman, animals escape burning Garrett home
GARRETT — A Garrett home may be a total loss, but a woman and several animals who lived there were able to escape around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said the adult female, whose name was not released, was inside when the smoke alarm went off at the residence at 706 S. Hamsher St.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:25 a.m. and arrived two minutes later to find light smoke showing from the structure. The occupant was able to rescue three dogs. Firefighters located and rescued three cats from the home. The cats were administered oxygen and taken to the Garrett Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. Werkheiser did not know their status.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Werkheiser said it is believed to have started in the bathroom area of the home.
Color Master to expand in Butler
BUTLER — Another Butler industry is expanding.
Color Master, 810 S. Broadway, a master batch pigment manufacturer, will add 13 jobs, each paying $20 per hour.
The company is looking to construct an 18,000-square-foot expansion and remodel a 4,000-square-foot research and development space at its Butler facility. That project is expected to cost $1.7 million. The company also anticipates adding $485,000 of machinery and equipment.
Monday, Butler’s Common City Council voted 5-0 to award two tax abatements to the company.
The abatements — one for three years and the other for 10 years — were recommended by Butler’s Economic Development Commission, which met Feb. 17.
The three-year abatement, covering the machinery and equipment, will be a 100% deduction the first year, a 60% deduction the second year and a 30% deduction in the final year.
The 10-year abatement, covering the building expansion, will be a 100% deduction the first year and decrease by 10% each subsequent year, with a 10% deduction in the final year.
East Noble school resource dog dies
KENDALLVILLE — Knight, the Kendallville K-9 officer partnered with East Noble school resource officer Sgt. John Dixon, died unexpectedly on Sunday.
Knight, a black Labrador retriever, had been working with Dixon primarily in East Noble buildings since September 2011, the Kendallville Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Knight had received specialized K-9 training over his life to sniff out both narcotics and gunpowder for use in a school setting.
“We regret to inform everyone about the loss of K9 Knight. Knight passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 20, 2022. Canine handler, SRO Sgt. John Dixon was assigned to Knight in July of 2011,” the post states. “Over Knight’s career, he searched 105,000 items which resulted in numerous criminal cases. Knight was loved by all who knew him. Please keep Sgt. Dixon and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Dixon has worked as East Noble school resource officer for more than a decade now. He started on a part-time basis in 2007 before it grew into a full time role assisting with security at the schools, assisting administrators and networking and supporting students and staff. Dixon has worked out East Noble High School but represents the full East Noble district.
Dixon was recognized as the 2018 Indiana School Resource Officer of the Year for his work at East Noble, along with his K-9 partner.
Tebow to deliver commencement address at Trine
ANGOLA — Tim Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN broadcaster and noted philanthropist, will deliver the address at Trine University’s Commencement on May 7.
The ceremony will take place in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s Angola campus. The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a live stream of the event at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
“Tim Tebow is not only one of the greatest athletes of his generation, he is also an inspirational leader to millions,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “Since launching the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010, his work has touched countless lives, both in this country and in the Philippines. We look forward to having him share his unique personal story and the passion that drives him to serve others.”
Tebow played college football at the University of Florida, where he became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to two NCAA BCS National Championship victories in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.
Man killed walking along toll road
HOWE — A truck driver standing off the side of Indiana Toll Road making a phone call to report his disabled semi late Saturday, Feb. 19 was killed after he was struck by another semi-tractor trailer that clipped his disabled truck’s trailer and then lost control.
The Indiana State Police said the accident happened at the 114-mile marker, not far from the Shipshewana Toll Road exit. The accident claimed the life of Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania.
According to a preliminary investigation by Trooper George Youpel, Nuridinov was driving a 2019 Volvo semi-tractor-trailer that apparently ran out of fuel and was disabled on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes. Nuridinov climbed out of his truck, set up his warning triangles, and was standing in front of his truck, well off the road in the side ditch, talking on his phone with his trucking company dispatcher.
Joseph Jett, 35, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, was operating a white 2022 Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer in the right westbound lane, approaching Nuridinov’s disabled vehicle.
According to the police, Jett’s semi-tractor crossed over the white fog line, and first struck the left rear corner of the Nuridinov’s semi-trailer. He then sideswiped the cab of the disabled semi before veering off the road in front of the disabled truck, crashed through a guardrail along the north shoulder. Jett’s truck ran over Nuridinov before it came to rest in the side ditch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.