ANGOLA — All of a sudden there's a crowded field for the race for the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council, with four Republicans running to be their party's standard bearer and one Democrat declared.
And the race for 12 delegate posts to the Republican state convention has become huge.
Brian Welch, Fremont, has jumped in the race for the Republican District 1 nomination, filing his candidacy on Tuesday. (See story on Page A3.) Also filing her candidacy on Tuesday was Angela Campbell, of Lake Pleasant.
The District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council being vacated by Councilman Jim Getz, who is running for Steuben County Commissioner, North District.
Welch joins the District 1 race that has two other candidates, Landon K. Brown, Lake Pleasant, and Christina Cress, Fremont.
Running for the Democratic nomination is Harle L. Vogel, Jimmerson Lake.
So far there's one other race for a Repubican council nomination, in District 4.
For that seat, Frank Charlton (retired county department head from building and planning then parks), filed his candidacy for the District 4 seat that is currently held by Tony Isa. Isa is in the start of his second year in office after he was caucused in to his seat in December 2020 after the previous office holder, Wil Howard, was elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners during the general election in 2020. Isa is seeking reelection, which, if elected, would become his first full term.
Otherwise, the races for the other two council district seats is all quiet on the incumbent front.
Longtime incumbents District 2 Council President Rick Shipe and District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer are so far unopposed for nomination.
Getz, Lake George, vacated the District 1 seat in order to run for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. He is being challenged by Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works for the county building department.
With Brown, Campbell and Laughlin, that makes three candidates from Lake Pleasant, a 425-acre lake that partly lies in Michigan.
Elsewhere, there’s a race for the auditor’s seat, which finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
The list of candidates for Republican state convention is at 20 candidates for Steuben County’s allotment of 12 delegate seats.
Here are the convention candidates:
Terry Appell, Donald Bowman, Seirra Bowman, Tony Culver, Jim Getz, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Colleen McNabb-Everage, Dennis Rider, Mary Rider, Lynn Routsong, Jennifer Sharkey, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively, Penny Steele, Dennis Zent, Wendy Zent
Other activity has come with township filings
Here are the township filings.
Trustees
• Clear Lake, Leona Sattison
• Richland Township has developed a race between Barbara Cleverly and Samantha Nicely.
• Jamestown Trustee, Angela Corcimiglia
• Millgrove Township Trustee, Charles Clark
• Pleasant Township Trustee, Lesli Hall
• Salem Township Trustee, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• Otsego Township Trustee, Kim Kepler
• York Township Trustee Linda Bidlack
• Steuben Township Trustee Ralph Kugler
• Scott Township Trustee Thane Knox
Advisory boards
• Jackson: Mike Kurtz, Tina Kurtz
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Linda McCrea
• Otsego: For the three Republican nominations running are Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox, Julie Lingo, Earl Raskosky
• Jamestown: Teri Steele, James Moring, Gail Balliet
• Salem: Norman Pfafman, John Mettert
• Scott: Dale Chard, Kenneth Brost
• Pleasant: Tony Culver, Dareen McClelland
• Richland: Thomas Laffey, Deborah K. Mutzfeld, Joshua Reading
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson, Richard Jarrell
(Three people are elected to the township advisory boards.)
Steuben County
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele is the lone office holder yet to file
State Representative
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which will cover four townships in Steuben County. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has yet to file his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover 8 townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County. Zent has told The Herald Republican that he intends to file for reelection.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Councilman Barry Wilcox has filed for reelection while Lon Keyes, Democrat, has yet to file. Ashlee Hoos is seeking the second available Republican nomination. There are two seats up for election in the fall.
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner, has filed for reelection; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders has filed for reelection
• Town Council, Robin Sears, incumbent, and Christopher Sanders have filed. Republican Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat have not filed.
Offices Elected in the primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12 (see above)
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in the general
(Current office holders listed; none have filed)
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
