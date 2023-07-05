HAMILTON — The Fourth of July came early for Hamilton this year. Celebrating the red, white and blue on Saturday, the town began their festivities with a 5k.
Hosting their 43rd annual Hamilton Lake Road Classic, the town also had a two mile health walk and a pee-wee fun run.
Despite the rain, the annual Independence Day parade still marched its way through the heart of Hamilton. Starting at Brookside Park and ending at railroad tracks on South Wayne Street, this year’s grand marshal was Dr. Theresa Smith.
The day finished with a bang, literally. Fireworks were held after dark at Double H Farms.
