ANGOLA — Trine University’s Humanities Institute will host a free virtual event featuring prominent Indiana poets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
“An Evening with Indiana Poets,” made possible through a grant from Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities, will begin with reading of selected poetry by Adrian Matejka. Matejka teaches at Indiana University, Bloomington, and was poet laureate of Indiana for 2018-19.
He is the author of “The Devil’s Garden,” which won the New York/New England Award and Mixology, a winner of the 2008 National Poetry Series. Mixology was also a finalist for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature. His third collection, “The Big Smoke,” was awarded the 2014 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in poetry. His most recent book, “Map to the Stars,” was published by Penguin in 2017.
From 5-5:45 p.m., George Kalamaras, professor of English at Purdue Fort Wayne and former poet laureate of Indiana, will moderate a discussion about poetry between Matejka and Nancy Chen Long.
Long is the author of “Wider Than the Sky,” selected for the Diode Editions Book Award, and Light into Bodies, winner of the Tampa Review Prize for Poetry, as well as the chapbook “Clouds as Inkblots for the War Prone.” She received a National Endowment of the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship in poetry, a writers’ residency at Ox-Box School of the Arts, and a scholarship from the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center.
Her work was chosen as the winner of the 2019 Poetry Society of America Robert H. Winner Award and featured in Poetry Daily, Verse Daily and Indiana Humanities. She works at Indiana University in the Research Technologies division.
The program will close with selected poetry readings by Long.
Those interested in participating can obtain a Zoom link by contacting Jeanette Goddard, assistant professor in Trine University’s Department of Humanities and Communication and director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
The Humanities Institute coordinates innovative programs and events for the Trine community and beyond.
