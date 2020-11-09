ANGOLA — Toys for Tots will not be serving Steuben County this year.
While information received by The Herald Republican in October referred local people to the Allen County link on Toys for Tots’ web page to get local needs filled, Donald Emert, who is heading northeastern Indiana efforts for the organization, said Steuben and DeKalb counties will not be covered this Christmas.
This year, Emert said, Allen County collections will concentrate on Allen County families.
“Next year, we could serve Steuben and DeKalb counties,” Emert said.
Last year, Toys for Tots served 321 children in Steuben County.
Provided on a national scale by the Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas.
“At the end of the day, I don’t want to see any kid go without a toy,” said Emert.
He said those with needs could still reach out to fort.wayne.in@toysfortots.org. If possible, Steuben County children could be served on a case by case basis, he said.
As conflicting information had been disseminated last month, Emert said he wants to get information out about Toys for Tots’ plans this year in northeastern Indiana.
“We’ve lost one of our biggest sponsors,” he said. Due to economic complications created by COVID-19, he said financial assistance and donations are unsure.
Project Help of Steuben County is a resource for the county’s needy.
Cops for Kids provides Christmas assistance to needy children 5-10 years old in Steuben County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.