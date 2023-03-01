ANGOLA — Discussion about a book in the small town of Orland has gained some notice.
Following The Herald Republican publishing a story on a banned books discussion in Joyce Public Library that mentioned the Dave Pelzer memoir of child abuse, “A Child Called It,” it brought an unexpected response.
Pelzer’s agent contacted The Herald Republican and arranged an interview with the author whose first book was on The New York Times Bestseller List for several years. The book is often cited and read by those in the foster care community for its story about how abuse can take the extreme.
Pelzer has a new work, "Return to the River," that is about to be published, and he took some time to speak with The Herald Republican.
“'The Return to the River' is a story about the family dynamics,” said Pelzer. It can be found on the website of its publisher, Simon & Schuster. It will be released on Tuesday.
The river the author physically and metaphorically returns to is the Russian River in the San Francisco Bay area. The river got its name after Russian merchants from a Russian-American company that used to have a colony nearby in Fort Ross.
Pelzer said that in his childhood many San Francisco firefighters used to take their families to the Russian River area for holidays, and that for him this place retains the happy memories of his early years before his abuse started. His father was a firefighter.
Pelzer first told the story of his abuse in his book “A Child Called It,” which has been targeted for banning in some locales.
He said that initially he wanted to write a thank you letter to the teachers who managed to protect him and get him in foster care. It ended up a book. The book was printed 20 years later on the same day he was rescued from his family — the first Friday of March.
Today Pelzer celebrates the 50th anniversary of his rescue. He said even due to his lack of familiarity with the world of publishing it still happened on the day of his rescue.
“To me the timing was beautiful because how many people can say on the exact day of the rescue 20 years ago, I gave it to the people that saved my life,” said Pelzer.
He said to him it was an honor to present the first printed copies as a tribute to the people that worked hard behind the scenes to save his life. Two years after the book was finally properly published in 1995, it made it to the New York Times Bestseller List, and it remained there for more than six years.
Answering why his book became so successful and appeals to a wide range of readers from teenage girls and their grandmothers to grown up men, Pelzer said that he believes it is because it is a book about resilience of a child that never gives up.
However, his first book journey was never easy. Pelzer remembers that the publishers did not want to have the book at first because portraying child abuse was a taboo.
“I think the publishers were initially scared because they said 'oh my gosh, we don’t want a book about abuse, we don’t talk about abuse, that’s taboo,'” said Pelzer.
The book was later banned by certain groups because it contains a few swear words and a scene where the child character gives up on God. Pelzer said in the next scene, however, his character pulled himself together and prayed to God to rescue him, and the next day he was rescued.
His teacher later recalled that for him the final sign that the child needed help since Pelzer was in kindergarten, was the fact that Pelzer showed up at school the next day after his desperate prayer with his arm burned up to his elbows with chemicals.
Pelzer said he could not be rescued earlier because at that time the regulations for such situations were not in place. Despite years of severe abuse Pelzer grew up a jovial character. He said it is because he understood at an early age the price of compassion and camaraderie, and the fact that he was the one responsible for his own well-being.
“The key to my success is I just dig in and do the best I can,” said Pelzer.
In this light, he said, becoming a firefighter just like his father who was an ambivalent figure in his past because he never took any action against his son’s abuse by his wife, as well as returning to his childhood places meant for him that he won the battles he and his father fought previously.
Pelzer said that he was afraid of screwing up as a firefighter because of the complexity of this profession.
Now, however, the photo depicting him, his son, and his grandson holding his father’s fire badge and thus representing four generations of their family is but evidence of the triumph of life and resilience humans will in the face of all odds.
