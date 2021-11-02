ANGOLA — Steuben County employees will be getting a bonus in their paychecks sometime around the holidays.
It's not a Christmas bonus. It will be a pandemic bonus, which was approved Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Final approval of the payments will have to come from the Steuben County Council, which could occur next week. The Council, in its September budget process, gave tentative approval to a similar measure.
"Let's do this on the final pay date of 2021," said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
The bonuses will be $1,000 for full-time staff employed as of Jan. 1, 2021, and $500 for people hired after June 1.
No matter what the plan, it has to first come in the form of a request from the commissioners then approval of the spending by the Council.
Commissioners control spending requests from emergency federal pandemic funds. It appeared the spending would come from pandemic money the county has already received and is sitting in the general fund. There was talk about drawing the money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds that had been approved by a mostly partisan vote in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
However, there’s still lack of direction over how that money can be spent. Steuben County was expected to receive $6.71 million in two installments, first in May and again in May 2022. With more than $2.5 million promised to the towns, local government will receive an infusion of more than $9.2 million. As required, a special fund has been established by the county to hold its funds. The money has to be spent by the end of 2024.
Though final rules have not been published, use of the money is fairly wide open compared to that which was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was approved during the President Donald Trump administration. CARES act money for government had to be sought through grants. The ARPA money was distributed to all local government based on a formula without regard for need.
