ANGOLA — Steuben County Parks and 4-H Fair officials are looking at ways of expanding the use of the county’s facilities, particularly at the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
Perhaps topping the list is a move by officials to expand camping at the southeast end of the park, near the horse arena, it was discussed in a meeting of the Steuben County Park Committee on Thursday.
Last year and during horse shows, camping has been made available at the arena area, but it came with no amenities — and no fee, other than a donation.
“Last year it was just a donation,” said Brian Werner, fair board member.
The goal is to add electric and water at the area near the horse arena so people can have hookups and the county can charge for camping.
It is being proposed that campers be charged $100 per week while at the Steuben County 4-H Fair. The fee for camping for outside horse shows was not determined.
If there are 40 people camping, which there were at last year’s Steuben County 4-H Fair, that would bring in $4,000 in new revenue that could be invested in the park. At last year’s fair, camping revenue from the donations totaled $1,200.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said a detailed drawing of how the campsites would be laid out is necessary before any work was approved.
It was tentatively decided to install electric first and the infrastructure for water so it would be ready for a future hookup.
“I thought we were just talking about electrical,” Liechty said, noting that as an equestrian she often camps at facilities that only provide electric hookups.
Sara Smith, Event Center coordinator and a member of the fair board, said it only made sense to install the water pipe while trenching was being done for the electric.
Work on further developing camping at the horse arena area would be over the course of a few years.
“We’re thinking a 3-year, 5-year plan,” Smith said.
Numerous uses for not only the Steuben County Event Center but the entire park facility were discussed.
“There’s a lot of opportunity out there for the grounds,” Werner said.
When it comes to using the park, people can do anything from lounging at the public beach, which is free, to renting the entire park facility, including the Event Center.
Updating other projects going on at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, it was noted that a new fair office was buttoned up and work on the dairy barn was complete.
The new fair office is located just north of the Eatin Haus, the Extension Homemakers food stand that’s just north of Rensch Hall. The office had been located in a small space inside of the Lions Building.
The new location will be centralized in the hub of activity at the fair and measures 20-by-20 feet.
The new building has yet to be wired and finished on the interior. It has vinyl siding and includes an overhang to keep visitors out of the weather. The windows are all sliders.
The roof on the dairy barn was tightened up.
“Six-thousand screws the screwed into the barn to secure the roof,” Smith said.
Steuben County Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz said more docks are being added to those serving the campground on the east side of Crooked Lake.
The new dock space was added to accommodate the people who used to rent slips at Casey’s Cove Marina, across the lake, which relocated to Orland Road after selling to make way for a condominium project, Casey’s Landing, which is still tied up in court.
“We’re not adding more people to the lake. We’re putting in the people from Casey’s Cove who lost their docks,” Schwartz said. The docks are rented on a seasonal basis.
The rental fee has not been determined.
Docks should be going in soon not only with the recent break in the weather but with opening of the park advancing by two weeks this year. The campground opens on April 15. It closes two weeks later, on Oct. 15, giving seasonal campers an additional month at the campground.
For more information about the park and renting facilities, call 668-1000, ext. 2120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.