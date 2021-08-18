FREMONT — Fremont Town Council heard testimony from Town Marshal Joe Patterson and two Fremont residents accused of violating the town’s junkyard and other related ordinances Tuesday prior to its regular meeting.
Patterson said the original violation began in 2019 when he ordered Jim Hart and Jo Dee Hoemig to clear several unlicensed and uninsured vehicles from Hoemig’s property, located in the 300 block of North Street.
Patterson said he was unable to follow up with the violation in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions but that once those were lifted, he asked Hart to clear the remaining vehicles from the property.
“We’ve been working with both parties, explaining to them the issues,” Patterson said. “I will give him that he has cleared some things from the property, but there are still some things that Mr. Hart needs to clear up.”
Hoemig and Hart told the town council that the remaining vehicles are currently for sale.
“I was under the understanding that since they are for sale, they are OK,” Hoemig said.
Hoemig said the vehicles they cleared from the property in 2019 were taken to Hart’s farm property and destroyed in a tornado that hit the area earlier this year.
“We didn’t want to take these vehicles to the farm since the others were destroyed,” Hart said.
The town council took only minutes to deliberate with all members agreeing Hart and Hoemig were in violation of town ordinances. The council ordered Hart and Hoemig to pay $100 per day if the property is not brought up to code in 30-days.
Council members heard new business as the regular monthly meeting began.
Council President Steve Brown asked the council to approve an amended salary ordinance.
“We have to move some people around so that’s why we need to amend the salary ordinance,” Brown said, later asking the council to also approve an advertisement for a wastewater superintendent.
The next meeting for the town council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.