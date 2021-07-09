Three people arrested by police Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael J. Czajkowski, 34, of the 600 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
• Trayveon M. Kimble, 27, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Upland, arrested in the 200 block of Railroad Street, Ashley, on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
• Kevin W. Pocock, 52, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
