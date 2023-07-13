CROOKED LAKE — People attending the Steuben County 4-H Fair this year will see a big change at the entrance to the fairgrounds.
Out of concern for safety, the ticket gate is moving into the right hand lane of the road, what had been for decades the lane for entering vehicles.
A blister was constructed on the north of the road.
The ticket shack is going to be placed in that right hand lane so people taking passes and money for the fair’s entrance won’t be walking out in the traveled portion of the road, where vehicles exit the fairgrounds.
“This addition will ensure volunteers won’t have to cross traffic as they welcome fairgoers to the annual 4-H Fair,” said Tami Mosier, Purdue Extension Steuben County educator.
People driving in to the fairgrounds will drive around the shack, on the newly constructed blister, which should result in a more safe arrangement for ticket takers.
“We are excited to have increased peace of mind about the safety of the volunteers from local organizations who help at the gate,” Mosier said.
Also new this year for people motoring in to the fair, the parking on the lower level is now covered with a layer of crushed concrete.
Meanwhile, there are many local groups that will have volunteers on hand to staff the gate at the 4-H Fair.
The fair runs from Friday, July 21 to Thursday, July 27 with a clean up day on Friday, July 28.
Here are the volunteers at the gate:
• Friday, July 21, Hamilton Lions Club
• Saturday, July 22, Pleasant Lake Lions Club
• Sunday, July 23, Land of Lakes Lions Club
• Monday, July 24, Angola and Hamilton American Legions
• Tuesday, July 25, Orland Tigers, Prairie Heights football and wrestling teams and the Steuben County Republican Party
• Wednesday, July 26, Orland Lions Club
• Thursday, July 27, free gate
