ANGOLA — Arby’s donated $3,000 to the nonprofit Promise Land its 23rd Annual Christmas Cookie Day as Arby’s annual give back to the community donation.
Half of the funds that Arby’s raises through its restaurants, said Arby’s Regional Director of Operations Jill Bussa, goes back to the community. She added that she thought it was important for the community to know where their donations are going to.
“That we granted to Promise Land really was from the local community in Angola, those funds coming back, and that's what we're really, really proud of,” she said.
Bussa added that the donation was part of Arby’s annual campaign that started more than 10 years ago with the aim of reducing childhood hunger. Kevin Landis, Arby’s certified training manager, said that they usually fundraise twice a year for four to six weeks.
“It's a fundraiser to make a difference in the community,” he said.
He added that before the company started to fundraise through a charitable foundation within Arby’s, they had also been running the Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser campaign with the same purposes for 32 years.
Landis said that for their current annual fundraisers customers usually donate $1, and for that they receive coupons they can later redeem. Karen Priddy, Arby’s team member, said they managed to fundraise for community support this year by asking their customers to donate as little as $1 or even less.
“We're lucky that people are just generous and want to help out,” Tasha Estep, shift manager at Arby’s, who helped run the fundraiser this year.
Estep also said annual fundraisers to give back to communities was one of the reasons why she decided to join Arby’s in the first place, and the second reason was that Arby’s treats their employees like family.
Arby’s team members also mentioned that their fundraiser helps not only in this community, but throughout the whole country at all Arby’s locations.
Promise Land Community leader Cynthia Church said the donation from Arby’s left her speechless, and that the funds donated will help them continue their programming, including cooking programs for individuals with disabilities.
“They'll cook, and they'll eat together as a family, family style, and then they take food home so they can share,” she said.
Church added that along with receiving the donation, they also enjoyed their 23rd Annual Cookie Day with story telling crafts, and eating candies.
The community picked St. Nicholas' story as a theme for their 23rd Annual Cookie Day because he was an orphan, who inherited a tangible sum of money, and so great was his love for God that he was gifting that money to other people in need.
“That was his heart,” Church said.
She added that despite St. Nicholas was the saint who served as a prototype for Santa Claus, not many people know his story.
Along with listening to the story of St. Nicholas, said Church, during Promise Land Annual Cookie Day the kids, their families, and disabled community members in general where the youngest was 2 and the oldest was 63, got to have treats that everyone was able to take home. They also created crafts that can be later given as Christmas gifts.
