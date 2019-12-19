Due to a reporter’s error, information about an Angola Area Chamber of Commerce fundraiser beneficiary was incorrectly presented.
The recent Christmas Tree auction fundraiser was to benefit Angola Chamber operations with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Steuben County Community Foundation, which hosted the event last Thursday.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.