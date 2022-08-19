FREMONT — A man and woman from Fremont were transported in serious condition with head injuries to a Fort Wayne hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday just after 8:30 p.m., said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Benner L. Merrick, 45, was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle on S.R. 120 near the Interstate 69 overpass when he lost control, possibly due to a tire malfunction, police said.
Merrick and his passenger, Deann J. Bond, 35, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Neither were wearing helmets and both sustained head injuries.
They were transported to a Fort Wayne hospital by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service for treatment.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the police report said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Indiana State Police. Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Fremont Police, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement Division and the Indiana State Police.
