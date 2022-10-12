ANGOLA — The ticket deadline is fast approaching for the Steuben County Republican Party’s fundraiser to benefit local police departments.
The Back the Blue fundraiser is being held at Buck Lake Ranch at Buck Lake in rural Angola on Oct. 22 from 6-10 p.m.
Tickets are $40 each, and there are still sponsorship opportunities available that include dinner/event tickets.
Tickets are also available for a gun raffle, which are $100 apiece for the 125 available chances on the drawing.
The fundraiser to support local law enforcement is in its second year.
Back the Blue will share 65% of its proceeds with all local law enforcement departments. Last year the event raised enough to donate $650 to each department.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton City Police Department deferred their money from last year to gun safety classes for youth at Thunder Lakes Shooting Range.
In addition, there will be numerous prizes given away as well as silent auction items.
Tickets for the event and gun raffle may be purchased through the Republican Party website, steubencountygop.org. In order to purchase a gun raffle ticket, one must first purchase an event ticket.
People planning to attend must be 21 or older.
