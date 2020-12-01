Several arrested over the holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday through Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Michael L. Bacholl, 40, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• James P. Black, 19, of the 4000 block of Aquaduct Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested at S.R. 127 and C.R. 400N on misdemeanor charges of false identification and reckless driving.
• Megan L. Butts, 33, of the 100 block of West Gale Street, arrested at Elizabeth and Gale streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Alyssa N. Dye, 29, of the 6000 block of Adams Center Road, Fort Wayne, arrested near Johnson Lake Road at S.R. 1 on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
• Austin A. Haskins, 29, of the 11000 block of English Street, Hoagland, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 650 Snow Lake on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Daniel W. Kowalski, 28, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 170W, arrested in the 400 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Holly R. Lester, 41, of the 600 block of Hendricks Court, Marion, arrested on Interstate 69 on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
• Andrew C. Mitcham, 36, of the 7000 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Tonya M. Ring, 43, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
• Herzon I. Rodriguez Mendez, 28, of the 100 block of South Superior Street, arrested in the 400 block of North Washington Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 38, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at C.R. 100E and C.R. 100N on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Steven R. Schmidt, 43, of the 100 block of South Wayne Street, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Deborah A. Smith, 63, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
