ANGOLA — Over her 85 years and counting, Fran Van Wagner has been heavily involved in and around the Steuben County area she calls home.
Born On April 29, 1935 she celebrates her birthday today.
On Sept. 5, 1953 she married Gerald Van Wagner, who was the brother of her best friend. After 58 years of marriage, Gerald passed away on May 12, 2011.
A mother of five girls — Karen Collins, Jackie (Gary) German, Robbie (Marc) Nelson, Becky Weicht-Van Wagner, and Laurie (Kris) Van Wagner —, Fran also has nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, all of whom know her as GG.
“We want to wish her a happy 85th birthday and let her know we love her so much,” said her granddaughter, Janalyn Osborn in an email.
For several years, Fran and Gerald operated Van Wagner’s Meat Market. They also traveled in their motor home to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, in the winter.
A lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Angola, Fran is a Eucharistic minister and spent many years as the friary cook. She also is involved in preparing funeral dinners as well as the altar and rosary.
In 1997, she joined the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary. She has planted numerous flowers around the hospital and has served in different volunteer roles.
She is also a longtime member of the Angola Garden Club and enjoys the annual planting done each spring around the Soldiers Monument in historic downtown Angola.
In addition to gardening, she also enjoys baking pies.
Around age 50, she began running 5K and 10K races throughout Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.
Her family said she stopped sometime in her early 70s, but continues to take daily walks through and around town to this day.
Family is important for her, especially having everyone gather together for the holidays.
She also enjoys going to sporting events with her friend, Pat, especially when she gets to watch her great-grandchildren playing their sports.
She also enjoys spending time drinking coffee with her friends at Sutton’s Deli, Timbers and the Village Kitchen, all in Angola, as well as playing bridge and pinochole.
Fran is also a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Hoosier Basketball.
She is also a daily reader of this newspaper.
