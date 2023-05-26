LAKE JAMES — The first of a weekly series of purple martin programs at Pokagon State Park kicks off today.
At the Potawatomi Inn beach at Pokagon, starting at 1 p.m., the naturalist service will provide information about purple martins and specifically the martins nesting in the park’s gourd nests just off the beach.
“We’ll bring down their nests and hopefully see some eggs,” Interpretive Naturalist Sarah VanHoosier said.
The gourds, actually plastic nesting boxes that resemble gourds, were installed a few weeks ago, something that is done on an annual basis.
Almost as soon as the gourds go up the martins return, and have been known to perch on the pole that holds the gourds as naturalists and volunteers ready the equipment.
The gourds were lowered earlier this week for a quick peek and it revealed at least one egg. It is expected more will be in the nests by today.
Naturalists will keep monitoring the gourds for the coming weeks.
“We can only do this for a few weeks,” VanHoosier said.
The progress of the chicks could be disturbed if they are checked in on at later stages of their lives. The birds are fledged after about 3-4 weeks after being hatched.
Each Thursday in June naturalists will be checking in on the martins. People are invited to join in each Thursday at 2 p.m.
People participating in the programs are encouraged to dress for being in the water unless they just want to watch from the shore of Lake James’ first basin.
