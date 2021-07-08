FREMONT — Fremont will be applying for a State Water Infrastructure Fund grant, or SWIF grant, for projects totaling $2.687 million after the Town Council approved the application Tuesday.
With matching funds from the town’s current COVID relief fund and money from the water and wastewater department funds, the town will be requesting $2.137 million.
Casey Erwin with DLZ Engineering, Fort Wayne, gave the council some insight on the grant as well as some suggestions in an application on what the firm feels would be solid projects to apply for funding with.
“Basically, as everyone has heard there are multiple infrastructure grant packages coming out,” Erwin said. “The first one was American Rescue Plan money … this round is basically through the state COVID relief, but is administered through the Indiana Finance Authority.”
The projects proposed in the application are a backup generator replacement at the water treatment plant, replacing approximately 1,200 linear feet of existing sanitary sewer along Ray Street with new 10-inch sanitary sewer and new manholes, relocating and replacing approximately 2,200 linear feet of 8-inch water main and installing 300 linear feet of new 8-inch water main extensions and installing 300 linear feet of 10-inch gravity sanitary sewer, a new sewer pump station and 800 linear feet of 6-inch force main pipe on Ray Street.
Construction costs on the projects alone are estimated by DLZ to cost $2.293 million, which includes a 10% contingency. The non-construction costs are estimated at $394,000 and include an asset management plan, engineering and design work.
Erwin said the maximum amount municipalities can apply for is $5 million. Fremont will not be asking for that much, instead asking for $2.137 million.
“You may not get anything, you may get it all, you may get something,” Erwin said. “Right now, the IFA isn’t giving black and white answers.”
Erwin believes the process will be pretty competitive. There is $160 million, he said, available for applicants throughout Indiana.
The application will be submitted this month and Erwin said the town may hear about receiving funds, if awarded, sometime in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.