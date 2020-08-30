Teen dies in
Hamilton Lake
HAMILTON — The body of an 18-year-old from Ottawa, Ohio, was recovered at about 9:23 p.m. Aug. 23 from Hamilton Lake by conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.
The incident is still under investigation.
At about midnight Aug. 22, Mason Shuey, 18, entered the water at Hamilton Lake from a boat. Shuey was one of four people on the boat, said Capt. Jet Quillen, of the DNR Division of Law Enforcement. The boat was on the north end of the lake, in an area known as the head of the lake, and was not seen again.
On Aug. 23, shortly after 8 a.m., Steuben County Communications was notified that Shuey was missing.
A short time later, Indiana Conservation Officers started investigating the incident and other emergency personnel responded to assist with the search. Responders searched the lake in the area the boater was last seen utilizing SONAR, aircraft, divers and search and rescue dogs.
Later at night on Aug. 23, a passing boater saw the body and notified authorities, who made the recovery.
Auburn police
chief resigns
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department will have new leadership, effectively immediately.
At Thursday’s Board of Works meeting, Police Chief Martin McCoy submitted his resignation after leading the department the past 20 years.
“Today, I am officially submitting my resignation from the rank of Chief of Police and requesting that I be returned to my prior rank of Auburn Police Lieutenant,” McCoy said.
Mayor Mike Ley said an internal review has been ongoing following incidents of evidence either being improperly documented or turned up missing in the department’s evidence room.
Assistant Chief Mark Stump will take over in an interim period while Ley looks to appoint a new chief from outside the current department.
129 properties on Noble County tax sale
ALBION — Noble County will look to collect slightly more than a half-million dollars in back taxes via this year’s tax sale.
This year, Noble County has 129 properties listed for tax sale with the total back taxes and fines owed totaling $555,092.66, according to the initial list compiled by the Noble County Auditor’s Office.
That list is likely to get pared down significantly as several property owners typically pay off their delinquent amounts and are removed from the sale listing before it happens. This year’s tax sale is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Dekko Room of the Noble County South Office Complex.
The parking lot at the Kendallville Event Center is once again the most-delinquent property with nearly $200,000 owed. The second biggest overdue account this year is Moose Lake Christian Craft in LaOtto, with more than $47,000 owed.
The LaOtto-area attraction has been closed since January and is now listed for sale.
Last defendant sentenced in
Kendallville robberies
ALBION — Antonio Wilson cooperated with authorities from just about the minute he got caught after holding up Kendallville’s Little Caesars restaurant at gunpoint in July 2019.
That ultimately helped get him a lesser sentence in helping convict his two co-defendants, but Wilson will still spend the next 10 years in prison.
And probably more beyond that, too, as he still has pending cases in Wells, Allen and Adams counties for similar armed robberies.
Wilson was the third and final defendant sentenced for two July 2019 robberies in which Wilson and another man, Jordan Street, held up Subway on U.S. 6 and Little Caesars on Main Street on back-to-back nights.
Angola receives
$40,000 for Truth statue
ANGOLA — On the same day a monument to the suffrage movement was unveiled in New York, Angola was preparing for the coming of a monument of its own.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is one of three Main Street organizations in Indiana to receive a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
And that means a life-size statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth will be calling Angola home in the spring of 2021.
The Downtown Coalition was awarded a $40,000 grant to commission the sculpture that will commemorate Truth’s connection to Angola and Steuben County, as she gave a speech in downtown Angola in 1861 supporting civil rights, women’s rights and abolition.
Former funeral
director back in jail
ALBION — A former Noble County funeral director who was convicted of embezzling funds from funeral trusts is back in jail.
Despite not receiving any prison time during his sentencing in March 2019, John Brazzell was in the Noble County Jail and may be there a while after failing to pay any of the restitution he was ordered to pay as a term of his probation and then failing to appear at a violation hearing.
On Monday, Brazzell appeared from the jail via video conference after being picked up on a warrant Saturday to answer the allegations and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set an escrow bond for the entire amount Brazzell owes — $37,175 — while the violation case continues.
Brazzell embezzled funds that were intended for placement in trusts for future funeral services and intentionally concealed evidence by failing to create business records.
One killed in Toll Road wreck
SHIPSHEWANA — A Michigan man was killed Wednesday afternoon when the truck he was riding in struck the trailer of a disabled semi parked along the side of the Indiana Toll Road.
The accident happed at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at approximately the 115-mile marker on the Toll Road.
According to an accident report issued by an Indiana State Police trooper, 16-year-old Patrick Denison, of Gaylord, Michigan, was driving west on the Toll Road when for reasons unknown, his truck veered to the right onto the road’s shoulder, crashing into the rear of a disabled semi-trailer.
The force of the collision ejected Denison from the truck. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by helicopter where he is listed in serious but stable condition.
The LaGrange County Coroner pronounced a passenger in Denison’s truck, 58-year-old Brian Ziemba, of Troy, Michigan, dead at the scene. Due to the amount of damage sustained to Denison’s vehicle, police were unable to determine whether seatbelts were in use. However, they did discover the truck’s airbags did deploy.
