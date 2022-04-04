ANGOLA — Games, prizes, snacks, shaved ice and loads of smiles were present in the basement of Commons Hall on Saturday.
The Young Child Family Fair was hosted by Roxanne Carroll from Miss Roxy’s Daycare and Tabitha Griva director of the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.
The event appeared exceptionally successful. The space was filled with children giggling and singing while their parents appeared equally as happy to learn about Steuben County community resources.
Carroll wanted the event to be informative for parents and fun for the children. The Young Child Family Fair came together at a grocery store one night when Griva ran into Carroll.
Both women wanted to hold an event which would kickoff the week-long celebration known as the Week of the Young Child.
According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the founding organization for the Week of the Young Child is, “a fun-filled week celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, families, and communities.
On March 7 Mayor Hickman officially proclaimed April 2-8 as The Week of the Young Child in Angola.
Close to a dozen booths were set up along the walls of the Commons Hall’s basement. A Cat in a red and white hat stood near the back of the room near a pop-up photo booth. Kid-friendly music played in the background and was only briefly interrupted when Carroll announced a winner of the family themed gift baskets.
“I think we had a total of 38 gift baskets at the start,” said Carroll.
Gift baskets for parents to win were donated by various local businesses. The donations came from Biggby Coffee, Brokaw Movie House, Forbes RV, Geminus Early Learning Connections, Healthies, Humble Roots Salon, Small Town Auto, The Social Ice Cream Company, Thunder Hockey Association, Tom’s Donuts and Tricia’s Dance Academy.
Almost all of the booths provided activities for children and information pamphlets about each organization for the parents.
The Steuben County United Way set up a coloring contest for the children and information packets for parents.
Angola Parks and Recreation provided a scavenger hunt and a build-your-own trail mix table line. They also offered information about Angola parks for parents as well as free handouts of water bottles and cozies.
Geminus Early Learning Connections brought temporary tattoos and mixed paint bags for mess free sensory fun for the children. For parents they provided information about Geminus. Noted on their handout material Geminus is a, “community-based, child care resource and referral agency providing professional support to families, programs, employers, and community partners in northern Indiana.”
On My Way to Pre K brought blocks for the kids to build and knock down. One my Way to Pre K awards grants to 4 year olds from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten.
Miss Roxy’s Daycare offered face painting at its booth. Miss Roxy’s is a licensed home daycare offering child care in Angola.
Impact Martial Arts also had a booth with speakers setup providing background music and information for parents about their various adult and youth programs.
Kona Ice attended just outside of Commons Hall in their signature blue ice truck. The Steuben County Community foundation donated $250 to the Young Child Family Fair Event. The money went towards getting the Kona Ice truck to the event who then donated their services and resources to make sure every child received a free shaved ice.
Steuben County WIC and the Steuben County Well Child Clinic were also at the event and wanted to note both agencies officially back open to the public of Steuben County.
“Brad was my hero!” said Carroll.
Angola firefighter Brad Knoll was reached out to last minute by Carroll. Knoll came to the rescue by bringing over Engine 2 from the Angola Fire Department. He ran his lights and gave safe tours of the bright red truck for the children.
Knoll was joined by an Angola City Police patrol officer for a short period of time.
After stepping outside of the packed hall Carroll said, “We have had such a great turnout!”
