ANGOLA — A new Verizon Wireless tower got a variance approved that will allow its construction at 3095 N. Wayne St., during a meeting of the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals held virtually on Tuesday.
The project required a variance because it will be placed in a C2 medium to large general commercial district. Towers are typically only permitted within parks and recreation, agricultural and industrial zoned areas, subject to development standards and criteria.
Passage of the variance was on a 3-2 vote, with Gene Burd, Howard McKeever and Phil Roe voting yes while Mike Sutter and Brant Moore voted no.
Doug Dolan of DRA Properties based in Missouri said his company was contacted by Verizon Wireless network engineers with interest in the site because the area was identified as needing additional coverage capacity for E-911 and traditional cell phone use.
“The location was selected by the network engineers because it is uniquely qualified to offload neighboring Verizon sites,” Dolan said.
Industrial parcels to the south, said the application presented, are not optimal for the network. The commercial site selected is more concealed from street traffic and better buffered with trees already on the property than the industrial parcels to the south.
The tower will be a 180-foot tall monopole style tower, requiring no additional Federal Aviation Administration or Federal Communications Commission lighting as it falls under the height requirement. Dolan said they could go as high as 199 feet without lighting.
The project does have FAA and FCC approval and Verizon is signing a 25-year lease on the tower. Dolan’s company retains ownership of the tower.
Dolan said the tower will be located behind the NIPSCO substation in the area, being intentionally set back from the road approximately 700 feet.
“With no guy wires or lights, this tower has been designed to blend into the surroundings,” said Dolan.
This tower isn’t the only one slated to come to the area, as another tower is proposed approximately one quarter of a mile away, on the Friskney property at 101 Woodhull Drive. That property is zoned industrial, so a tower is in the permitted used and it did not have to come to the BZA.
Board Chair Moore said his concern is having too many towers in the area.
“When driving down North Wayne, is all we’re going to see towers,” he said, questioning the idea.
Dolan said at the time the Verizon tower was proposed, his company had no knowledge of the other tower that, as he understands it, is for AT&T.
Randy Eyster has property that is next to the tower site. He spoke up during the public meeting saying he is against the tower that will be within 500 feet of his house.
“I don’t want it there,” he said.
City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said there is no residential zoning in the area the tower will be in, though there is some residential use.
“There is a reason we have standards and things are not to be in certain areas,” Moore said. “But we do also understand coverage maps and the need in the area.”
Burd said while he doesn’t want to see all the towers driving down the road, the service is definitely needed. He was in favor of the project, especially as Dolan had answered all of the questions asked.
Sutter, newest member of the board, said he couldn’t in good faith agree with the project because of technology changes that could render the tower obsolete.
Telecommunications standards, said Likes, would require the tower, if left abandoned for six months, to be removed at the owner’s expense.
