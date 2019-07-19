Monday, July 22
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Friday, July 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
