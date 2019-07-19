Monday, July 22

Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6 p.m.

Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.

Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.