ANGOLA — The Trine University Choir and the university’s Chamber Orchestra will present their fall concert in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The choir will open the concert with “The Trine University Choir Goes to the Movies,” a collection of music from several popular movies:
• “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” by Elton John, arranged by Audrey Snyder. Soloist is Jonah Blanchard, bass, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio.
• “Singin’ in the Rain” from “Singin’ in the Rain” by Nacio Herb Brown, arranged by Ruth Elaine Schram.
• “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” by Harold Arlen, arranged by Mark Hayes.
• “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Henry Mancini, arranged by Ed Lojeski.
• “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, arranged by Mac Huff. Soloists are sopranos Anna Favalon, a senior biology major from Wooster, Ohio; Kennedy Kroeckel, a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Defiance, Ohio; and Lydia Tremaine, a freshman psychology major from Huntertown, Indiana.
• “Double Trouble” from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” by John Williams, arranged by Teena Chinn.
• “Duel of the Fates” from “Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace” by John Williams, arranged by Keith Christopher.
• “Nightmare Before Christmas (medley)” from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Danny Elfman, arranged by Alan Billingsley.
In addition to the soloists, choir members include:
Soprano: Brynn Molter, a junior psychology major from Angola; Ashlee Orman, a freshman forensic science major from Michigan City; Jayda Perisho-Vickery, a junior software engineering major from Muncie; Chloe Rahn, a senior forensic science major from Danville; and Frankie Sarvis, a freshman elementary education/special education major from LaPorte.
Alto: Morgan Barrasas, a senior golf management major from Hobart; Hallie Fenimore, a freshman civil engineering major from Rushville; Kelsey Flowers, a freshman forensic science major from Kenton, Ohio; Mariah Lawrence, a junior elementary education major from Dunkirk; Kayla Tillmon, a freshman forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; Kayte Vanet, a sophomore exercise science major from Mooresville; and Lily Williamson, a freshman golf management major from Colfax.
Tenor: Samuel Brandt, a junior mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis; Cort Eicher, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Edon, Ohio; Ryan Hibbets, a sophomore sport and recreation major from Monticello; Dustin Huffer, a freshman civil engineering major from Clayton; Matt Lamson, a senior accounting major from Corunna; Ty Logan, a junior psychology major from New Castle; Zach Thomas, a freshman social studies education major from DeMotte; and Garrett Widman, a junior chemical engineering major from Clyde, Ohio.
Bass: Alex Guzman, a sophomore computer science and information technology major from South Bend; Brett Husar, a senior software engineering major from St. Charles, Illinois; Ramsay Snyder, a sophomore design engineering technology major from Indianapolis; Peyton Sparks, a freshman computer engineering major from Indianapolis; Daniel Tsuleff, a sophomore social studies education major from Fort Wayne; and Cameron VanderMolen, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Rensselaer.
The Chamber Orchestra’s portion of the program is titled, “A Night on Bald Mountain,” based on the work by Modest Mussorgsky (arranged by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov), which will close the performance. In the spirit of the Halloween season, the chamber orchestra will present darker styles of music, including:
“Tragic Overture” by Johannes Brahms.
“Funeral March of a Marionette” by Charles Gounod.
“March to the Scaffold” from “Symphonie Fantastique” by Hector Berlioz.
“Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky and Rimsky-Korsakov.
Chamber orchestra members include:
Bassoon: John Lehner, a freshman software engineering major from Defiance, Ohio; and Michael Eyster.
Cello: Andrew Fisher, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis; Rebecca Rupp; Richard Rupp; and Monica Wells.
Clarinet: Jayden Hensley, a sophomore psychology major from Kokomo; Morgan Smith, a junior exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Liberty Township, Ohio; and Isaac Wyatt.
Flute: Kenny McClung; Aimee Simons; Katie Smith; and Breanda Sutton.
French horn: Nicholas Biegel, a sophomore electrical engineering major from Hanna; Alexis Koshenina, a sophomore forensic science major from Remington; Stephen Kays; and Clare Priddy.
Percussion: Alex Jasper, a senior software engineering major from Niles, Michigan.
Trombone: Sam Corber; Wayne Mow; and Keagan Webber.
Trumpet: Allie Curdes, a junior criminal justice major from Angola; Kayli Savage; and David Swango, a junior software engineering major from Wabash.
Tuba: Alexander Denton, a junior computer science and information technology major from Ridgeville.
Viola: Tom Adamson; Ahdrin Bordner, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Delaware, Ohio; Timothy Mayer, a junior mechanical engineering major from Endicott, New York.
Violin: Kayleah Anderson, a sophomore chemical engineering major from Hillsdale, Michigan; Noah Lower, a freshman biomedical engineering major from Osceola; Brenda Maurer; Nadina Prince; Jonathan Rupp; Susan Smith; and Jaimie Williams, a freshman design engineering technology major from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
(Chamber members whose hometowns are not listed are members of the greater Steuben County community.)
