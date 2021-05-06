Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 40, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Ashley M. Stoner, 36, of the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, Morenci, Michigan, arrested on Toledo at Shepard Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Sallie M. Wireman, 24, of the 300 block of East Bell Street, Camden, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
