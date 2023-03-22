Five people arrested
by police on Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Curtis L. Haywood, 41, of the 2500 block of New Haven Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael R. Palmer, 31, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested in the 1100 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Thomas E. Pye Jr., 60, of the 6000 block of Mouler Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 37, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrants alleging two felony counts of failing to register as a sex or violent offender and two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Kyle V. Schlegel, 27, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 50N, Angola, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
