ANGOLA — Northwestern Mutual announced Jody M. Noll has joined its team where she will serve as client service manager for Summit Financial Group, 417 N. Wayne St.
In her new role, she will assist with new and existing account inquiries and coordinate and service all insurance requests and policy changes.
Noll brings with her more than 25 years of experience in banking and lending and is licensed in life and health insurance.
Summit Financial Group is a financial planning-wealth management practice focused on providing clients with a distinctive experience that combines professional expertise and the power of Northwestern Mutual products and services.
Summit Financial Group is committed to providing expert advice driven by time-tested strategies. The firm places an emphasis on personalized financial road maps that integrate investment plans and the right mix of insurance products to help reach clients’ goals.
Noll may be reached by calling 432-5152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.