ANGOLA — Independence Day events across Steuben County shift into high gear following two patriotic kickoff concerts the past couple nights, Music Americana in Angola and the Patriotic Pops at Pokagon State Park.
Here's what's in store for the remainder of the weekend, starting today:
July 2
Hamilton
Hamilton will host a 5K, parade and fireworks. Races will include a two mile health walk at 7:30 a.m., the Hamilton Lake Road Classic 5K at 8 a.m. and a kids fun run taking place at 9 a.m. Event registration is $35 or $5 for the health walk, call 260-488-2513 for any questions. The parade is set to follow the morning races and the day will end with fireworks at dusk located at Double H Farms.
Crooked Lake
Crooked Lake will host a parade and fireworks. The Freedom Afloat Boat Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Boats are set to line up at the southeast corner of the lake’s first basin. Crooked Lake’s second basin will have fireworks beginning at dusk.
Lake James
From 9:45-10:30 p.m., Lake James will provide a fireworks display. Launched from a barge on the first basin, the fireworks are visible at Pokagon State Park and all around the lake, with the best viewing within the first and second basins.
Clear Lake
Clear Lake will have fireworks beginning at 10 p.m., with a rain date of July 3. Hosted by the Clear Lake Association, the show will be done from the West Clear Lake Drive bridge.
July 4
Crooked Lake
The Crooked Lake Freedom 5-mile run and 4-kilometer run/walk will be from 8:30-10 a.m.. The race serves to protect liberties and freedom with the hope that it promotes camaraderie, belonging and achievement. Proceeds will go toward preserving Crooked Lake. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3xFEPJB.
Angola
The Angola July Fourth celebration will be held all day. Festivities kick off with an 11 a.m. parade in downtown Angola. The parade route travels from Trine University, along Maumee Street, to the Public Square then south on Wayne Street to Park Street. Activities continue during the day in Commons Park with a Park Board hot dog giveaway at 12 p.m. and Silly Safaris and a live animal show at the Lion’s Pavilion beginning at 1 p.m. From 2-6 p.m., a petting zoo will be open including a variety of animals: mini zebu, alpacas, mini sheep, kangaroos, mini goats, camels, a large tortoise and more. Four bands are also set to perform with Whiskeybound Band at 2 p.m., Jailbreak at 4 p.m., Reload at 6 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line scheduled for 8 p.m. The day will end with a fireworks display at dark in Commons Park.
