LAKE JAMES — People upset with rates charged by Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District are going to gather in protest on Thursday.
People will be meeting at Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Lake James, at 5 p.m. Thursday for a petition signing and protest event.
"The petition is to appeal/protest the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District (SLRWD) latest rate/fee increase of 18%," said a message to The Herald Republican through Facebook, which is where all of the organizing has taken place. The effort and Club Paradise event have been organized by a person named Kevin Lee Crist.
In addition to the Thursday event, there also is an online petition.
The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District conducted a special meeting on Feb. 14 for a required rate hearing and adoption of amendments to its current rate ordinance to put the new charges in place.
A meeting notice of the hearing was published in The Herald Republican on four days prior to it and on the same day of the hearing.
The new monthly rate approved by the district is $110.27 for residential customers, which is the bulk of the district's base. The old rate was $93.43. Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District customers pay a flat fee; sewage is not metered.
A letter dated Feb. 15, the day following the rate hearing, was sent to customers, informing them of the rate hike.
The new rates go into effect this month.
In addition, there is a rumor making the rounds that people will have to pay a new surcharge to fund work the district is doing to reroute sewage from the Snow Lake area to its plant in Flint. Currently sewage from Snow Lake and Big and Little Otter lakes is pumped to the Fremont Wastewater Plant.
The rumor is false, said Bryan Klein, district superintendent. He said the charge, $3,000, is only assessed when a new customer is brought on line. That facilities fee is a one-time expense.
"That is why I just wish people would just ask us what is going on with these questions and stop listening to rumors. We are always happy to answer any and all questions for people," Klein said.
The group conducting the petition drive can take it to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and request a hearing on the fairness of the fees charged by the waste district. The commissioners would then decide whether the petition has merit and should go before a court of law.
