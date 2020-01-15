WASHINGTON – Rep. Jim Banks hailed the announcement of the U.S. and China reaching a phase one trade agreement, stating improved trade relations should benefit the Indiana economy.
“President Trump’s greatest foreign policy achievement is bringing clarity to the relationship between China and the U.S. With that clarity, he’s negotiated a first-step deal with Beijing that begins to right the many wrongs for which China is responsible,” Banks said. “Hoosiers are glad that we have a president who is willing to stand up to China and negotiate better deals that will benefit our farmers, businesses and manufacturers.”
“President Trump has the opportunity to keep his pedal on the gas and gain more concessions from China. I look forward to phase two, phase three and phase four announcements. Economic security is national security,” Banks said.
In 2017, Indiana shipped $4.6 billion in domestic agriculture products abroad, making Indiana the country’s eighth largest agricultural exporting state. In addition to agriculture commodities, China is one of Indiana’s top export markets for hardwoods, over $55.3 million was exported in 2017. China is a crucial trading partner to the U.S., according to the USDA soybean exports to China totaled 9.4 million tons last year.
The U.S. trade deficit with China did decrease in 2019 after increasing in 2017 and 2018 despite Trump’s trade efforts, although the decrease comes after both a decrease in imports from China and exports from the U.S.
Last year, the U.S. imported about $418.6 billion in goods from China, while exporting $97.8 billion for a deficit of $320.8 billion, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. That was compared to a $419.5 billion deficit in 2018.
That’s about a 23.5% reduction in the trade deficit, but the reality is both countries simply traded less stuff total than the year before. Imports from China decreased 22.4% while exports to the world’s most populous country also decreased 18.6%.
So while the U.S. made some progress in reducing the amount of items it brings in from China, China also purchased the fewest amount of American goods since 2010.
