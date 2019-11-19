ANGOLA — Just days after Destinee Morrow’s birth, doctors discovered she was born with a partial left lung.
In the months and years that have followed, Destinee has battled critical health challenges including open heart surgeries, a lung transplant, multiple seizures and related complications.
Destinee, now three years old, has never been alone in these challenges. In addition to the vital medical care provided by Riley Children’s Hospital staff, Destinee has had the benefit of loving care from her mother, Trista Morrow, and from many of Trista’s coworkers at the Wings Etc. Grill & Pub franchise in Angola, who have joined Destinee’s support network.
“These girls absolutely adore Destinee,” said Trista. “Their actions show me that the Wings Etc. Angola team are like my family.”
Trista’s friends at Wings Etc. Angola have provided encouragement and support, kind words, hugs and prayers during Destinee’s days, weeks and months at Riley Children’s Hospital.
On Saturday, Destinee was named “Riley’s Miracle of the Year.” Destinee, Trista and the Wings Etc. staff, now known as “Team Destinee,” were treated to a celebratory dinner.
Following dinner, Destinee, Trista and their team were the first to see Riley’s miracle billboard light up, featuring Destinee’s beautiful, resilient story and a picture of Destinee and Trista standing with Wings Etc. Angola team members.
