By this point, most people are familiar with the many disruptions caused by the pandemic, especially those concerning the food supply chain.
Grocery stores have experienced shortages of various products over the past few months, and when people find that their usuals are out, they typically opt for the next best available substitute. But what happens for those who are limited to specific food brands or options?
For people on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, it’s not so simple as grabbing whatever is available. The program — which provides federal assistance for healthcare and nutrition of low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and children under the age of five — focuses primarily on the health of its clients and thus restricts what foods and brands they are allowed to buy with their benefits.
Because many WIC recipients are upcoming mothers or caring for infants, products like baby formula are crucial but can be expensive for many clients without the program’s assistance. However, the few brands available through WIC have been disappearing off the shelves faster than stores can replace them, and WIC has jumped into action to combat the shortages.
“As soon as I heard, I emailed the state, and what the state has done is that they’ve made exceptions,” said Steuben County WIC Coordinator Debbie Lewis. “They are working to make adjustments to make it work for people.”
The state has started allowing different brands and different sizes of formula in order to meet client needs during store dry spells, but Lewis also makes sure to stay on top of local inventories. Every week, she receives a list of stores and formula availability and personally contacts stores to check for changes in quantities and brands.
She stays in close contact with clients to keep them updated, a busy endeavor considering the Steuben County office now currently serves nearly 1,450 clients. Most reside in the area, but some are also from neighboring counties like LaGrange.
“We’re pretty flexible. If they need it, we’re trying to help,” Lewis said. “Since we’re both small clinics, we’ve worked together on many projects and helped each other.”
The LaGrange WIC office is part-time with only Coordinator Ariel Shutt and Clinic Assistant Renee Rosendaul to meet the needs of over 400 LaGrange residents.
“We work very well together. Our clinics are very much the same personality-wise,” Rosendaul said. “I send them [clients] over to Steuben, and they are able to get them in so the people will not have to wait a week.”
Shutt and Rosendaul have also had many clients come to them saying they cannot find formula, and while they may contact Lewis to check larger store availability, they also direct people to smaller stores like Miller’s Supervalu in LaGrange.
“It’s not shopped by as many people,” Rosendaul said.
She said that the bigger chain stores like Walmart and Meijers have larger quantity capabilities but because they are visited more frequently, they tend to experience shortages faster.
The three main baby formulas allowed for WIC recipients include Gerber Gentle, Gerber Soothe and Gerber Soy due to the formulas’ nutritional aspects. Exceptions have been made for brands like NeoSure and Enfamil, but the WIC offices are encouraging non-WIC consumers who can afford other brands to do so in order to reduce the burden caused by shortages.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, WIC has expanded its usual operations and taken on an increase in clients. Steuben County is currently about 400 above its usual case load but makes every effort to ensure proper nutrition for all the families.
Some of the work is made easier by the fact that many consultations are now done over the phone due to COVID restrictions.
“I can see more people by phone than I can in-person,” Lewis said. “It saves them time, and it saves them gas money they don’t have.”
“When we did see people face-to-face, it did take a lot longer,” Rosendaul agreed. “Now we’re taking all that information over the phone.”
Clients have also been able to get their benefits by completing their required semi-annual nutrition education lessons from the convenience of their phones on the WIC app.
“They just go to their WIC app and click their nutrition ed and do a lesson and get their benefits,” Lewis said.
“We are doing that more and more, and people are really liking that,” Rosendaul said. “When they do that on their phone or app, it automatically registers it to their account.”
With this increased ease of benefit access, many clients are likely to keep with the virtual method even as face-to-face opportunities open back up again.
While these mediums are still effective in providing nutritional advice and benefits, it can make it difficult for offices to connect with their clients in a more personal way.
“Some people we’ve never even seen in the office,” Rosendaul said. “We build this relationship with them, and it’s harder to build the relationship with them when it’s just over the phone.”
The offices understand the need for safety, though, and have even encouraged clients who may be sick to send a trusted individual to do their shopping for them in order to ensure their benefits are used.
“One of the problems we’re running into is that people are not using their benefit,” Rosendaul said. “And it counts against us when they don’t use them.”
Many people have opted for self-checkout or curbside pickup options for the sake of ease and self-protection, but WIC benefits can only be exchanged in-person at a traditional checkout.
As a result, many benefits have been going unused, and state funding risks decreasing due to the misconception that there is less need for it. In fact, there has actually been an increase in benefits for certain foods like fresh fruits and vegetables during the pandemic to ensure adequate nutrition is met despite financial hardships.
While WIC can ensure that its clients can afford their groceries, it has no control over whether those products will be available. As such, the general public is encouraged to keep an eye out for WIC stickers at the stores and consider how they might be able to help during shortages.
