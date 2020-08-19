HAMILTON — Another local festival bit the dust last week but a glimmer of excitement remains in place of Summer Fest.
The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual summer festival due to concerns about COVID-19 and a lack of volunteers, said Hamilton deputy clerk treasurer Jenna Steigerwald.
“With a lot of help from Don Oberlin with Oberlin Auctioneers we were able to get Aug. 29 set for the eagle auction,” said Steigerwald.
Free concerts and summer camps for children are provided through auction funds. Last year around $11,000 was raised; a typical amount for the event, said Steigerwald.
Every year, local artists are presented with a different metal figure — such as sailboats, flipflops and turtles. This year, it was eagles.
Pictures of the 25 metal eagles, the names of their artists and their locations about town are published on the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HamiltonIndiana. For the second year, young artists were invited to paint smaller eagles.
Triple Shot — a classic rock and country band from Bryan, Ohio — will perform from 6-7 p.m. at Fish Creek Trail to kick off the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The auction will start at 7 p.m. then the band will play until 9 p.m.
