ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council Monday approved the resolution to set aside $100,000 from the Angola Investment Fund for working to resolve the gas problem with NIPSCO.
To use the funds, matching funding will be needed, the council stipulated.
Common Council member Dave Martin pushed for the resolution and reminded that the gas problem that started in Fremont has begun to affect the entire county.
“We are disappointed with our gas — NIPSCO — supplier not notifying the city that we had supply issues here in town,” said Martin. “You would think that a public utility would, just out of courtesy, notify us that we are close to the maximum capability of our distribution system.”
Martin said a few years back the city set aside some funds for the Angola Investment Fund, and he proposed to the Common Council to adopt a resolution so that those funds were used to get the problem with NIPSCO solved, “or lobbying to get the problem solved.”
Martin noted he was not ready to move forward with any particular plan for these funds.
Council member Kathy Armstrong suggested the money be matched by a 2:1 ratio.
“I am just one voice on the Investment Fund Board, but I am adamant that we enter into this with a two to one match, so our $100,000 will become $300,000,” said Armstrong.
She reasoned that $100,000 was not enough to “even touch this project or problem,” but if the city manages to get participation from the county, municipalities, or private donors, with $300,000 of shared funds they will be able to start discussing the strategy for further action.
“Once we will reach $300,000, then we will talk about strategy,” said Armstrong. “That’s my vision for this.”
Martin said that the issue with NIPSCO is gaining notoriety, as it started locally with Trine University with Trine notifying NIPSCO back in March that they were planning on adding a building, and NIPSCO notified Trine just several weeks ago that “there was a problem.”
A number of other projects are facing similar problems, said Martin, specifically mentioning Steuben County's judicial center and “a number of apartment buildings.”
“We don’t know what the status of those are,” said Martin.
Steuben County is building a $25.2 million judicial center at the corner of South Martha and East South streets. There are two apartment complexes being developed on Angola's west side, one of which is right across from the Trine campus.
Officials say the gas capacity problem might discourage developers from coming into the community. If a developer is coming to the community and encounters a fee they cannot manage, they will go elsewhere, after the city has spent so much time, resources and expertise to attract economic development, said Armstrong.
Martin said that if it was a new developer coming into city the city would expect the developer paying for gas, water and sewer, but Trine was asked to pay for a pipe that is seven miles from their campus, and thus the issue became a capacity issue, and NIPSCO's response has not been constructive.
“When we have capacity problems, we don’t ask the user to fix them,” said Martin.
The gas problem might negatively affect the overall economic development and growth the city was striving to enhance, said Martin, and for that reason he urged the council to work on this problem “diligently and quickly.”
“It’s something we need to push and get resolved as soon as we can,” said Martin.
