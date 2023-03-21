FREMONT — Fremont Community School discussed a few renovation projects and safety updates at its board meeting Monday, said Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Stitt said that Fremont Town Marshal Joe Patterson came to the school board meeting to talk about safety updates and some of the school security policies.
Stitt said the district is currently looking for a more unified approach to the school safety, aligning their policy to the wording used by the police and the sheriff’s departments.
“So, everybody is on the same page using the same language,” said Stitt.
He said that the next step in determining the policy and the main district safety concerns will be inviting a representative of either the town or the state police, or a security professional to have a look at the current district safety measures and to estimate how to improve them.
“Just someone from the outside coming in,” said Stitt.
On top of that, he continued, Fremont Community Schools Technology Director Caleb Frederick updated the school board on the technologies used in the schools’ classrooms, and on the plans to follow the installment of the vape smoke detectors in the high school and middle school.
Fremont Elementary School Principal Eric Bryan presented to the school board a plan of adding a playground with a soft surface to the east side of the elementary school.
The project is funded with the bond that the corporation issued in December, and the construction will start as soon as it warms up, said Stitt.
Another construction project planned in the corporation is the back parking lot by the football field. The superintendent said that the corporation awarded a bid from Brooks Construction for that, and the construction will last mid-June to mid-July.
Fremont High School’s freshmen class is going to visit Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan, to watch Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on May 23. The trip is paid through the High School budget with the cost of participating being $6 per student, said Stitt.
“The high school has it in their budget,” said Stitt. “That will be a little field trip.”
