ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved two requests Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Work at 180 North Public Square at Mitchell’s Clothing and Tuxedos had a facade grant with a sum not to exceed $577.50 approved.
Business owner Mitch Davis said his plan is to paint the second story windows to “spruce them up.”
The project received approval earlier this month from the Historic Preservation Commission.
The council also heard from Anita Shepherd of Freedom Academy with a brief update on how things have gone in the last year before approving the 2020 building lease for the training center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, at a cost of $300 per month.
“We want to thank the city for its continued partnership,” Shepherd said. “We served 187 students this year with 27 setting for certification exams.”
A maintenance course they offer, she said, continues to be in high demand. The morning class in 2020 is already full, so the plan is to also offer an afternoon or evening class.
Students served weren’t just from Angola or Steuben County, either. Shepherd said they saw students from Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Allen counties coming for training as well.
“I hear from people they’re glad they don’t have to leave the area because they can do training right here,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.
The vote to approve the 2020 facility lease was unanimous.
