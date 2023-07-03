LAKE GAGE — An unknown driver in a stolen vehicle drove off of the 5500 block of West Orland Road, striking a propane tank and a shed at Christ's Church at Lake Gage early Sunday.
Whoever was driving the vehicle apparently was driving too fast, leaving the road on a curve. After impact with property at the church, the driver left the scene of the accident on foot and police are investigating.
"The road curves and the person didn't," Steuben Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said.
"We're cleaning up a mess," said Mickey Overbaugh, co-pastor at Christ's Church.
A report filed by a Steuben County Sheriff's Office deputy said the driver was possibly driving too fast for the conditions, which included a curve in the road and wet pavement.
The vehicle was a purple, 2000 Saturn. It went off the road, hitting the large propane tank and then the shed. The vehicle was left on the property.
"The same vehicle was actually reported as stolen a short time later (Sunday)," Meeks said.
What might help police in their investigation is the fact that blood was found on the airbag of the vehicle, which had deployed. Police are having the blood analyzed for DNA evidence.
Unfortunately for the church, the damage has come in at an estimate that's below its insurance deductible, so they aren't going to file a claim.
The shed was destroyed, Overbaugh said, and there was damage to the propane tank line and regulator.
"We have to pay all that, too," Overgaugh said.
The tank has been reset and should be up and working again soon, after pressure testing and the like.
He's hoping someone will call the sheriff's department and provide information about the culprit with the hope of getting some sort of restitution to help pay for the repairs. The sheriff's department can be reached at 668-1000, ext. 5000.
"It's in the past. We'll move on. The Lord will take care of us," Overbaugh said.
